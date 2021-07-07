Skid loader raffle to kick off this weekend

One lucky ticket-holder could win a $38,000 skid loader this fall.
Interlakes Area United Way is giving away a 2021 GEHL R105 Skid Steer Loader in its WIN BIG Raffle.
The contest kicks off this weekend with the winner to be drawn at the Dakota State University Ag Bowl on Sept. 18. IAUW will sell 600 tickets for $100 each.
The winner receives a 2021 GEHL R105 Skid Loader equipped with a deluxe cab enclosure with heater, defroster, deluxe suspension seat, T-bar controls, and seat belt and bar. It also features a 60' utility bucket, fenders, backup alarm, engine block heater, rear counterweight, self-leveling lift action and 10x16.5 HD tires.
As equipped, it retails for $37,915.
Money raised through the annual raffle is passed along to community service programs in Lake, Miner and Moody counties. Ticket sales have maxed out in recent years, setting a new benchmark for IAUW.
"The raffle raised $50,000 in 2019 and again in 2020," said IAUW President Lori Gustaf. "Building on that success, this year we are increasing our fund-raising goal to $60,000."
Eric Kunzweiler, chief strategy officer of Inter-Lakes Community Action Partnership, said the raffle directly impacts local organizations.
"The WIN BIG Raffle is a great way to invest in United Way and the programs they support, including ICAP," Kunzweiler said. "Ongoing support from IAUW is vital for our organization in helping meet the needs of the low-income and elderly population. Buying a raffle ticket helps us and others create positive change in our communities."
Presently, IAUW provides financial support to six ICAP programs: Delta Dental Mobile Program, Head Start Pre-Birth to Five, Miner County School Supplies, Moody County School Supplies, 60's-Plus Dining and Volunteer Income Tax Assistance.
Collectively. the programs benefited 896 people in 2020 in Lake, Miner and Moody counties.
Lake County International of Madison donated the skid steer and is the contest's premier sponsor.
"Our partnership with Lake County International continues to have an incredible impact on the region," Gustaf said. "Every year they come through with a high-quality prize that appeals to the public and engages the ag community. They are a driving force behind the raffle, and we could not be successful without their support."
Additional sponsors include First Bank & Trust, Heartland Consumers Power District, East River Electric, Farm Credit Services of America, Great Western Bank, First Premier Bank, BankWest and DSU.
For details or to buy tickets online, visit interlakesunitedway.org. Tickets can be purchased at various businesses around Madison, Howard and Flandreau beginning July 10. IAUW will also sell tickets at each DownTown in MadTown event this summer, or call Lake County International at 605-256-3521 to purchase a ticket over the phone.