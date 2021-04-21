Graceland caretakers plan beautification project

The family of the late JoLynn Goeman are working with the caretakers of Graceland Cemetery in Madison in providing funds for a beautification project to improve the final resting place for many area residents.
In November 2017, JoLynn Goeman died after a short illness and was interred in Graceland Cemetery in northeast Madison. In remembrance of their loved one, the Goeman family has offered up to $25,000 in matching funds for an improvement project that will remove some of the older trees in Graceland Cemetery.
JoLynn Goeman's family -- husband John and children Kelli, Jim and Rod -- provided a letter expressing their wishes to honor her memory through the beautification project. They wrote that Graceland Cemetery and its caretakers are facing a "monumental task in the coming years" related to the removal of hundreds of mature trees.
The Goemans wrote, "This cemetery has been the final resting place for thousands of family members...It is a place where prayers are said, conversations happen, and flowers and memorials are laid, honoring those who have left their earthly home."
According to Bob Ellsworth, sexton for Graceland Cemetery, the site possesses 244 older trees that have either reached the end of their useful lifespan or are endangered by potential emerald ash borer infestation. Ellsworth said the Goeman family's contribution and matching funds would provide great assistance in removing the trees.
"We're trying to beautify the cemetery, but there's also a practical side to the removals," Ellsworth said. "We have older trees that develop downed branches and broken limbs during high winds that can lead to damage to our fences and even to grave markers."
Graceland Cemetery operates as a nonprofit entity with a board of directors that oversees its operation and raises funds for maintenance and improvements. The board manages 50 acres of land with about 10,000 graves.
Ellsworth said the board members are currently seeking estimates for the removal of 58 trees this year. They are considering starting the tree-removal project along the southern and eastern borders of the cemetery property and also near the main entrance.
Donors can send contributions to Graceland Cemetery, P.O. Box 163, Madison, S.D., 57042. Ellsworth said a number of donors have already provided funds for the improvement project, and he thanked them for their generosity.
JoLynn Goeman's family wrote that it would require "...a significant amount of money for a cemetery as large and beautiful as Graceland Cemetery to carefully remove these trees."