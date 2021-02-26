The staff with the Madison Central School District announced on Friday afternoon that school officials were notified that a student or staff member in the Madison High School had tested positive for COVID-19.
Superintendent Joel Jorgenson stated in an email to families that health officials were not aware of any close contacts with the infected person among others at the school.
Jorgenson added that despite the lack of any close contacts within the school, the staff would inform parents and guardians of any positive COVID-19 cases.