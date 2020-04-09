Egg hunts celebrate Easter, provide safe family outings

The mad scramble for Easter eggs at Trojan Field, a longstanding tradition in the Madison community, may not be part of the community celebration this year, but that doesn't mean the hunt for Easter eggs must be abandoned. Rather, the hunt must be approached in a different manner.
Both Dakota State University and St. John Lutheran Church are offering hunts that can provide community members with an opportunity for a family excursion. Neither involves collecting eggs; both involve locating eggs.
The virtual egg hunt at DSU began on April 6 and will continue through April 13. Developed to help students, staff and faculty maintain a sense of community while the campus is closed, the Easter egg hunt can be enjoyed by others in the Madison area as well.
"It was just a way to get people out of their houses in a safe way," said Carrie Slaathaug, director of alumni and family engagement at DSU.
Twenty-five eggs in pastel colors depicting the DSU logo are posted around campus. While they are all visible from the car, not all are around the periphery. To find some, it's necessary to look between buildings, according to Slaathaug, whose family has already engaged in the Easter egg hunt.
"We got to the end and had missed one," she said.
The route carries hunters along Washington Avenue from 6th Street to the Fieldhouse, along 9th Street from Washington to Egan Avenue, along Egan from 9th to 6th, and then along 6th to Washington.
Information distributed through the university encourages people to take a picture and post it on social media using #DSUEggHunt.
Slaathaug said the outing has been popular among those affiliated with the university.
"My family and I chose to walk around campus," she said. "When we were out, I saw three or four others doing it as well."
In addition to providing an opportunity to remember Easter in a way that is safe at a time when social distancing is recommended to slow the spread of the coronavirus pandemic, the DSU virtual Easter egg hunt also falls within the parameters of activities recommended to help individuals cope with sheltering at home. Getting outdoors and getting exercise can both reduce stress and lift spirits.
"We look for a reason to get outside every day," Slaathaug said. "This was a great opportunity. It gave us something to focus on."
On Sunday, when temperatures are expected to hover around freezing and the possibility of snow is in the forecast, people can participate in a drive-thru egg hunt at Lake Herman State Park. The event is being hosted by St. John Lutheran Church in Madison.
"We were trying to figure out a way to do something together," the Rev. Elizabeth Hoium Pagnotta explained.
For Christians, Easter is one of the primary celebrations of the year, the very foundation of their faith. In one of his letters to the Corinthians, St. Paul wrote, "And if Christ is not risen, then our preaching is vain, your faith also is vain" (I Cor.15:14).
Therefore, celebrating as a community is important. Pagnotta said a member of the congregation proposed the idea of holding a drive-thru egg hunt, and the church was able to get permission to use the state park for the event.
Members of the congregation have been actively engaged in preparing for this event by decorating eggs. The only requirement was that each be at least 12 inches tall. Pagnotta reports that eggs are being painted and adorned with everything from stickers to glitter and feathers.
"People are being very creative. Most of them are at least made of cardboard," she said.
The number of eggs which will be scattered around the park is unknown until they are actually delivered. However, on Sunday, hunters will be notified of the number to seek with a sign at the entrance to Lake Herman State Park.
"I know of at least 60 that have been made," Pagnotta said.
The eggs will be dropped off at the church and placed around the park by two church families. All of the eggs will be visible from the road. If individuals choose to leave their vehicles, they are encouraged to follow CDC guidelines and be in groups of less than 10. Those who are not sheltering together are also asked to maintain a social distance of six feet.
The hunt is open to the public from 10 a.m. to sunset. Those who take pictures are encouraged to post them on social media using #StJohnEggHunt.
"We just hope people come and enjoy," Pagnotta said.