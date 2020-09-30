Wilkens wins statewide grandparent essay award

Jade Wilkens, a Madison Middle School student, was recently presented with an award from AARP South Dakota and South Dakota Retired School Personnel for an essay written about his grandfather, Jim Wilkens.
Jade Wilkens won South Dakota's statewide award in the AARP/SDRSP Grandparent Essay Contest for the 2019-20 school year, in which he wrote about his grandfather's talents as an outdoorsman, storyteller and cook.
He started the essay with, "`Well, it looks like we won't eat tonight,' is what my Grandpa Jim always says when we don't shoot anything when we're hunting. It always makes me laugh. My grandpa is also supportive, talented, outdoorsy, helpful, and the best grandpa I could ever have."
Jade Wilkens, son of Brian and Valerie Wilkens, wrote the essay when he was a fifth-grade student in Michele Stark's classroom at Madison Elementary School. He was awarded a medal and a $250 cash prize and received a recognition certificate as the statewide winner. Joyce Welbon, a local SDRSP committee member, presented Wilkens with his certificate. Officials with the Madison Area Retired School Personnel notified the Wilkens family about the award and paid Jade Wilkens with a compliment that he "...wrote an excellent essay to honor his grandfather."
Due to the coronavirus pandemic, SDRSP members could not conduct the judging and award announcement of Wilkens' and other essays during the most recently scheduled state meetings for the retiree organization. Each year, the local chapter of SDRSP sends contest guidelines and information to 14 schools in the surrounding area. From all of the essay entries, one writing is selected to compete at the regional level. A state winner is selected from among all of the regional entries.
According to Wilkens, his grandfather, who is a Pukwana resident, spends his days outdoors. He wrote, "We also love hunting and fishing together. We always find a nice warm spot and take a nap. Whenever we hunt, we never see much, but it is fun just to be there with him."
Jade Wilkens said his grandfather can talk a great deal about the Missouri River and the river's surrounding environment. He added that Jim Wilkens makes his favorite meal during visits -- cheeseburgers.
Since 2003, AARP South Dakota and the school retirees' previously-named South Dakota Retired Teachers Association have co-sponsored an annual grandparent essay contest for South Dakota fifth-graders. The contest is held to help raise awareness of the more than 8,000 children in South Dakota who live in grandparent-headed households, as well as to acknowledge the important role that grandparents have in raising their grandchildren.
Essays of up to 500 words need to offer the original writings of fifth-grade students that are written in English and include the formal essay elements of an introduction, supporting points and a conclusion. The essay judges consider creativity, expression, grammar, form and neatness. All fifth-graders from participating schools have the opportunity to enter an essay. The teachers from each school choose one essay provided from their students to submit as a contest entry.
Previous annual winners of the South Dakota essay contest have their writings posted on the SDRSP website at www.sdrsp.org.
