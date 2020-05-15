The Lake County Commission will go into executive session to discuss personnel on Tuesday, when members meet for a regular session. The meeting will begin a 9 a.m. in the commission meeting room of the Lake County Courthouse.
Prior to going into executive session, the commissioners will conduct routine business, approve 2020-21 retail malt beverage and South Dakota farm wine license renewals, and hear a proposal to acquire tax deed property from Joel DeGroot and Jerry Noonan.
Buildings and Grounds Superintendent Dave Hare will present a rental agreement for use of the 4-H buildings and grounds from Lake County Relay for Life and another for use of the Field of Dreams from Miles Maas.
Treasurer Deb Walburg will present information on elderly tax freeze abatement. County Highway Superintendent Nels Nelson will present a utility occupancy application, an underground construction application, an agreement with the state Department of Transportation for a Bridge Improvement Grant (BIG), a resolution involving the Federal and Bridge Replacement Program for County and Urban Projects, and a personnel issue.
Mandi Anderson, planning and zoning officer, will present plats for Ethanol Plant Addition, Nordstrom's Addition, B. Price Addition, Riedel's Addition, Reiner's Addition and Stemper's 2nd Addition.
As the Board of Adjustment, the commission will then consider applications for a conditional-use permit from Gaylen and Shirley Backus, a conditional-use permit for Chester and Lisa Vanderwerf, a conditional-use permit for Brian and Laurie Johnson, a variance for David and Lori Brende, and a conditional-use permit for Lee Yager and the gravel pit.
Auditor Bobbi Janke will present the final agenda item before the commission goes into executive session. She will present a personnel matter.