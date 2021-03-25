The Madison City Commission has scheduled a special meeting at 5:15 p.m. on Thursday at City Hall that will consist of a closed session.
After adopting the agenda, the commissioners will go into a closed session to discuss the qualifications, competence, performance, character or fitness of any public officer or employee or prospective public officer or employee. The term "employee" does not include independent contractors.
The meeting agenda has the commissioners adjourning after coming out of closed session.