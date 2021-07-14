Teamwork makes the dream work; community creates garden at The Lakes

The Lakes Memorial Garden is nestled behind the second tee on The Lakes Golf Course at Lake Madison. The idea for it came to founder Jan Davis in a dream, following the loss of her husband. During a sleepless night in 2004, Davis awoke at 3 a.m. to sketch out her vision for the area which was nothing more than a mound of dirt, creating a positive outlet for a community.
Esther Clauson made a motion during a Lakes Community Homeowners Association meeting, asking board members to move the project forward. With a second by Kasey Jacobson, the garden project was given the green light.
Davis quickly set about contacting interested parties and stakeholders to share her vision. With matching donations from homeowners, investors and the developers of the Lakes Golf Course community, Davis soon had the funding to turn dreams into reality.
Davis said that each individual who volunteered for the Lakes Memorial Garden steering committee brought a wealth of knowledge and experience to the project. Dan and Jay VanLiere of Interlakes Shoreline Service produced the computer animated drawing, bringing a rough sketch to life.
The Lakes Memorial Garden is tended by an all-volunteer team, organized by Davis, ensuring equal gardening time and the incorporation of new memorials. The garden is experiential, lending a hands-on approach for those who choose to memorialize friends and family there. Some sit near the stones of their loved ones, discussing current events while deadheading, pruning and planting. The garden is funded through the purchase of stones, benches, flora and fauna.
The Lakes Memorial Garden is one of four gardens included on the PEO Chapter BN Garden Walk, which will be held on July 24. Davis looks forward to the event when the community can come and enjoy the living monument.
Other gardens on this year's tour are those of Jim and Jean Halpin at 6793 Zimmerman Drive, Wentworth; Bryan and Lana Zillgitt at 516 N. Division in Madison; and Bill and Diane Bruns at 1029 N.E. 8th St. in Madison. Gardens may be toured in any order between 8 a.m. and 1 p.m.
Tickets are available at Grapevines and Madison Nursery or may be purchased on the day of the event at any of the four garden locations.