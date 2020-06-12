The members of the Madison Library Board will discuss reopening the public library in Madison to patrons when it meets at 5:15 p.m. on Tuesday.
The library was closed earlier this year to the public due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Librarians have continued to checkout books and other library items to patrons using phones and other messaging systems.
The library board members will use Zoom internet technology to conduct the meeting. Anyone wanting to join the meeting can contact the library at 256-7525 to obtain an access code.
During the meeting, the board members will receive librarians' reports on the Summer Reading Program, rest-room interiors and the book return system. They will consider continuing-business items that include a re=opening date and a federal CARES grant.
The board members will also deal some new business regarding proposals for the 2021 Madison budget.
Before they adjourn, the board members have scheduled time to listen to any comments from the public.