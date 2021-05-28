The Oldham-Ramona school board and the Rutland school board will hold a joint meeting at 7 p.m. on June 2 in the Dakota Prairie Playhouse to hear a presentation from Tom Oster of Dakota Education Consulting and Kyle Ralph of CO-OP Architecture regarding a potential school consolidation.
Featured Businesses
Find a local business
Most Popular
Articles
- Patricia Eimers
- Firefighters respond to Interlakes Sport emergency
- Donna Reinicke
- Joyce Williams
- Madison police pursue vehicle to Hartford
- Informational meeting scheduled to look at ORR district consolidation
- Casting for Kids attracts record number of participants
- Brian Night Pipe
- MHS band director accepts position in Sioux Falls
- City officials hear 1st reading of medical marijuana regulations