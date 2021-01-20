The Lake County Commission postponed making a decision on a resolution which would have added speed limits to weight limits for trucks on identified county roads during the spring thaw.
That action came on Tuesday after County Highway Superintendent Nels Nelson was unable to answer questions posed during the meeting. The first was related to evidence supporting his assertion that this action will save the county's roads, an assertion which was questioned by newly-elected commissioner Adam Leighton when Nelson introduced the resolution.
Nelson reported he had checked with the state Department of Transportation and had been referred to the South Dakota Local Transportation Assistance Program. That office had indicated awareness of research which has been conducted, but was unable to readily lay hands on it for Nelson.
"Sometimes finding the needle in the haystack is tough," Nelson told commissioners.
The second line of questioning concerned how "truck" would be defined for the purposes of the resolution. Commissioners wanted to know if it would include pickups with commercial plates pulling a trailer, farmers pulling trailers with pickups, and straight trucks or just semis.
"To me, a straight truck is a truck. Some people call their pickups `trucks'," Commissioner Deb Reinicke observed.
While postponing a decision until those concerns can be addressed does raise concerns regarding timely implementation, commissioners indicated they would prefer to make a decision after their questions were addressed.
Nelson also provided a detailed report of work done, including asphalt patching, culvert repairs, trimming trees, hauling fresh gravel to some roads and blading them, and hauling red rock chips from the quarry for next summer's chipsealing projects.
"It seems like we've been keeping pretty busy," Nelson told commissioners.
When asked about culvert repair, Nelson said it's difficult to gauge how they are doing because the last inventory conducted didn't include all of the culverts in the county. Currently, he has identified 50-75 which need to be replaced in the spring.
"Every time the ground softens, four or five more show up," Nelson stated. He also indicated that in places where water sits in the culvert or there is high water flow, he's using polyurethane culverts, which are more expensive but will last longer.
In speaking with commissioners, Nelson asked them to approve purchasing a used sander, which they did, and spoke about the possibility of purchasing a used belly dump trailer. This would save wear and tear on straight trucks and make better use of employee time.
Leighton pointed out that with a belly dump trailer, one employee could gravel roads instead of two because blading wouldn't be necessary. Nelson noted that a belly dump trailer could carry nearly as much as two straight trucks, reducing the manpower needed for projects such as hauling chips from the quarry.
Nelson received permission to keep his eyes open for a used belly dump trailer.
He also updated commissioners on calls regarding mailboxes. He reported that landowners, not the county, are responsible for replacing mailboxes that have been damaged by time. The county, Nelson explained, will not replace expensive mailboxes which are damaged as a result of road maintenance with a similar product, but will instead provide a standard mailbox.
He also mentioned that not all mailboxes are the required distance from the road or have breakaway posts, which are also required. At present, he is making no effort to address these concerns but wanted commissioners to be aware of them.