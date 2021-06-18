MADISON 60S PLUS

(Call 256-6645 before 8:30 a.m. for reservations)

Monday: Loaded baked potato, island blend vegetables, warmed pears, whole grain bread

Tuesday: Turkey club sandwich, three-bean salad, fruit

Wednesday: Beef stroganoff, noodles, corn, warmed apples, whole grain bread

Thursday: Oven-baked chicken, company potatoes, California blend vegetables, peaches, whole grain bread

Friday: Salmon with dill sauce, baby bakers, green beans, fruit, whole grain bread

HOWARD 60S PLUS

Monday: Chicken cacciatore, parmesan & basil pasta, green beans, bread, carrot cake

Tuesday: Roast pork, gravy, parslied potatoes, stewed tomatoes, melon, bread

Wednesday: Lasagna, California blend veggies, peaches, garlic breadstick

Thursday: Crispy chicken, macaroni salad, pickled beets, fruit cobbler

Friday: Parmesan fish, tater tots, peas and carrots, tropical fruit cup, garlic cheddar biscuit