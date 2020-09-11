MADISON 60S PLUS
(Call 256-6645 before 8:30 a.m. for reservations)
Monday: Autumn chicken, sweet potatoes, peas, pineapple, whole grain bread
Tuesday: Barbecued pulled pork sandwich, diced potatoes, warmed apples, English pea salad
Wednesday: Beef stroganoff, noodles, warmed fruit compote, breadstick, romaine lettuce salad
Thursday: Turkey, mashed potatoes, gravy, green beans, applesauce, whole grain bread
Friday: Oven-baked chicken, company potatoes, vegetable, fruit, whole grain bread
HOWARD 60S PLUS
Monday: Chicken cacciatore, parmesan and basil pasta, green beans, bread, carrot cake
Tuesday: Roast pork, gravy, parslied potatoes, stewed tomatoes, melon, bread
Wednesday: Lasagna, California blend veggies, peaches, garlic breadstick
Thursday: Crispy chicken, macaroni salad, pickled beets, fruit cobbler
Friday: Parmesan fish, tater tots, peas and carrots, tropical fruit cup, garlic cheddar biscuit
RUTLAND SCHOOL
Breakfast
Daily: Toast, cereal, yogurt, fruit, juice, milk
Lunch
Monday: Chicken fajita
Tuesday: Ham and cheese sub
Wednesday: Tater tot hotdish
Thursday: Chicken sandwich
Friday: Macaroni and cheese
OLDHAM-RAMONA SCHOOL
Breakfast
Monday: Cinnamon bread, or cereal and toast
Tuesday: Breakfast burrito, or cereal and toast
Wednesday: Frosted cinnamon roll, or cereal and toast
Thursday: Pancake sausage on a stick, or cereal and toast
Friday: No school
Lunch
Monday: Tater tot hotdish with dinner roll
Tuesday: Walking tacos, corn
Wednesday: Chicken patty sandwich, broccoli, wedge potato fries
Thursday: Chili, frosted cinnamon roll, green beans
Friday: No school
MADISON SCHOOLS
Breakfast
Monday: Elem: Breakfast bites. HS/MS: Cereal bar
Tuesday: Elem: Bulldog breakfast sandwich. HS/MS: Breakfast sandwich
Wednesday: Elem: Breakfast pizza. HS/MS: Breakfast pizza
Thursday: Elem: Cinnamon roll. HS/MS: Biscuits and gravy
Friday: Elem: Apple donuts. HS/MS: Breakfast burrito
Lunch
Monday: Elem: Corn dog, stir-fry vegetables. HS/MS: Hamburger/cheeseburger, or stuffed-crust pizza; stir-fry vegetables
Tuesday: Elem: Popcorn chicken, Texas ranchero beans. HS/MS: Breaded chicken sandwich, or corn dog; steamed corn
Wednesday: Elem: Chicken strips, steamed carrot coins. HS/MS: Chicken strips, or french bread pizza; steamed carrot coins
Thursday: Elem: Bosco sticks, steamed cauliflower. HS/MS: Hog dog, or Italian dunkers; steamed broccoli
Friday: Elem: Stuffed-crust pepperoni pizza, steamed corn. HS/MS: Bosco sticks, or pizza; Texas ranchero beans