MADISON 60S PLUS

(Call 256-6645 before 8:30 a.m. for reservations)

Monday: Autumn chicken, sweet potatoes, peas, pineapple, whole grain bread

Tuesday: Barbecued pulled pork sandwich, diced potatoes, warmed apples, English pea salad

Wednesday: Beef stroganoff, noodles, warmed fruit compote, breadstick, romaine lettuce salad

Thursday: Turkey, mashed potatoes, gravy, green beans, applesauce, whole grain bread

Friday: Oven-baked chicken, company potatoes, vegetable, fruit, whole grain bread

HOWARD 60S PLUS

Monday: Chicken cacciatore, parmesan and basil pasta, green beans, bread, carrot cake

Tuesday: Roast pork, gravy, parslied potatoes, stewed tomatoes, melon, bread

Wednesday: Lasagna, California blend veggies, peaches, garlic breadstick

Thursday: Crispy chicken, macaroni salad, pickled beets, fruit cobbler

Friday: Parmesan fish, tater tots, peas and carrots, tropical fruit cup, garlic cheddar biscuit

RUTLAND SCHOOL

Breakfast

Daily: Toast, cereal, yogurt, fruit, juice, milk

Lunch

Monday: Chicken fajita

Tuesday: Ham and cheese sub

Wednesday: Tater tot hotdish

Thursday: Chicken sandwich

Friday: Macaroni and cheese

OLDHAM-RAMONA SCHOOL

Breakfast

Monday: Cinnamon bread, or cereal and toast

Tuesday: Breakfast burrito, or cereal and toast

Wednesday: Frosted cinnamon roll, or cereal and toast

Thursday: Pancake sausage on a stick, or cereal and toast

Friday: No school

Lunch

Monday: Tater tot hotdish with dinner roll

Tuesday: Walking tacos, corn

Wednesday: Chicken patty sandwich, broccoli, wedge potato fries

Thursday: Chili, frosted cinnamon roll, green beans

Friday: No school

MADISON SCHOOLS

Breakfast

Monday: Elem: Breakfast bites. HS/MS: Cereal bar

Tuesday: Elem: Bulldog breakfast sandwich. HS/MS: Breakfast sandwich

Wednesday: Elem: Breakfast pizza. HS/MS: Breakfast pizza

Thursday: Elem: Cinnamon roll. HS/MS: Biscuits and gravy

Friday: Elem: Apple donuts. HS/MS: Breakfast burrito

Lunch

Monday: Elem: Corn dog, stir-fry vegetables. HS/MS: Hamburger/cheeseburger, or stuffed-crust pizza; stir-fry vegetables

Tuesday: Elem: Popcorn chicken, Texas ranchero beans. HS/MS: Breaded chicken sandwich, or corn dog; steamed corn

Wednesday: Elem: Chicken strips, steamed carrot coins. HS/MS: Chicken strips, or french bread pizza; steamed carrot coins

Thursday: Elem: Bosco sticks, steamed cauliflower. HS/MS: Hog dog, or Italian dunkers; steamed broccoli

Friday: Elem: Stuffed-crust pepperoni pizza, steamed corn. HS/MS: Bosco sticks, or pizza; Texas ranchero beans