Superintendent Joel Jorgenson issued an online statement on Tuesday announcing that Madison's public schools would open for classes on Thursday using Level II precautions to prevent the transmission of the coronavirus.
At Level II, students and school staff are required to wear face masks.
Jorgenson's announcement included: "As we prepare to start the 2020-2021 school year on Thursday, August 20, 2020. We will start the school year in `LEVEL II' YELLOW. We will continue to monitor and will make changes when appropriate."
Madison Central's plan for Level II precautions, or a Yellow stage, involve actions related to "increased risk" of coronavirus infection including "...normal face-to-face instruction, limited cases in school and flat or slow increase in city, county, and surrounding area, (and) continue to follow precautionary procedures per local and state health recommendations, face coverings required."
The school district's lowest precautionary level, Level I, includes classroom instruction with recommended face mask use due to no confirmed COVID-19 cases in the schools and declining or flat case numbers in the community. At the Green level, staff would follow the recommendations made by health officials.
At Level III, or Red, any COVID-19 case-number increase would lead to school closures and a switch to online distance learning.
At Level IV, or Blue, Madison's public schools would attempt to transition back to classroom lessons with the students divided into half-classes and learning via a mixture of in-classroom and online studies. In the school buildings, everyone would need to follow face-cover requirements.
Jorgenson asked for the families' continued support to the school district "...as we work through the upcoming school year."