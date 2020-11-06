MADISON 60S PLUS
(Call 256-6645 before 8:30 a.m. for reservations)
Monday: Parmesan chicken, baby red potatoes, capri blend vegetables, fruit, whole grain bread
Tuesday: Roast beef, mashed potatoes, gravy, vegetable, fruit, whole grain bread
Wednesday: No service
Thursday: Goulash, warm cinnamon pears, breadstick, romaine lettuce salad
Friday: Hot hamburger sandwich, corn, tropical fruit, whole grain bread
HOWARD 60S PLUS
Monday: Chicken cacciatore, parmesan and basil pasta, green beans, bread, carrot cake
Tuesday: Roast pork, gravy, parslied potatoes, stewed tomatoes, melon, bread
Wednesday: Lasagna, California blend veggies, peaches, garlic breadstick
Thursday: Crispy chicken, macaroni salad, pickled beets, fruit cobbler
Friday: Parmesan fish, tater tots, peas and carrots, tropical fruit cup, garlic cheddar biscuit
RUTLAND SCHOOL
Breakfast
Daily: Toast, cereal, yogurt, fruit, juice, milk
Lunch
Monday: Barbecued pork on bun, sliced peaches, oven-baked french fries, green beans
Tuesday: Softshell tacos, kiwi-strawberry slushie, corn
Wednesday: Beef hot dog with bun, pineapple tidbits, baked beans, potato chips
Thursday: Chicken alfredo with pasta, garlic breadstick, steamed broccoli, fresh fruit
Friday: Salisbury steak, fresh fruit, mashed potatoes, steamed crinkle-cut carrots
OLDHAM-RAMONA SCHOOL
Breakfast
Monday: Sausage, egg and cheese biscuit, sliced peaches
Tuesday: Muffin, sliced pears
Wednesday: Cheesy egg omelet, pineapple tidbits
Thursday: French toast
Lunch
Monday: Pepperoni pizza,
Tuesday: Chicken fajita wrap
Wednesday: Corn dog, tater tots
Thursday: Tomato soup, grilled cheese sandwich
MADISON SCHOOLS
Breakfast
Monday: Elem: Breakfast bites or cereal. HS/MS: Breakfast bites or mini donuts
Tuesday: Elem: Breakfast sandwich or banana bread. HS/MS: Breakfast sandwich or long john
Wednesday: Elem: Breakfast pizza of cereal. HS/MS: Breakfast pizza or apple donut
Thursday: Elem: Long john, Pop Tart or cereal. HS/MS: Biscuits and gravy or long john
Friday: Elem: Cinnamon roll or cereal. HS/MS Cinnamon roll or mini donuts
Lunch
Monday: Elem: Hamburger/cheeseburger, or sack lunch; french fries. HS/MS: Teriyaki chicken noodle bowl, hamburger/cheeseburger, or subs; stir-fry vegetables
Tuesday: Elem: Breaded chicken drumstick, or sack lunch; mashed potatoes, gravy. HS/MS: Breaded chicken drumstick, pizza, or subs; mashed potatoes, gravy
Wednesday: Elem: Chili and cinnamon roll, or sack lunch; steamed carrots coins. HS/MS: Chili and cinnamon roll, chicken strips, or subs; steamed carrot coins
Thursday: Elem: French toast sticks and sausage, or sack lunch; tri-tater. HS/MS: Pancakes and sausage, french toast sticks and sausage, or Italian dunkers; tri-tater
Friday: Elem: Bosco sticks, or sack lunch; Texas ranchero beans. HS/MS: Bosco sticks, pizza, or subs; Texas ranchero beans