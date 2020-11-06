MADISON 60S PLUS

(Call 256-6645 before 8:30 a.m. for reservations)

Monday: Parmesan chicken, baby red potatoes, capri blend vegetables, fruit, whole grain bread

Tuesday: Roast beef, mashed potatoes, gravy, vegetable, fruit, whole grain bread

Wednesday: No service

Thursday: Goulash, warm cinnamon pears, breadstick, romaine lettuce salad

Friday: Hot hamburger sandwich, corn, tropical fruit, whole grain bread

HOWARD 60S PLUS

Monday: Chicken cacciatore, parmesan and basil pasta, green beans, bread, carrot cake

Tuesday: Roast pork, gravy, parslied potatoes, stewed tomatoes, melon, bread

Wednesday: Lasagna, California blend veggies, peaches, garlic breadstick

Thursday: Crispy chicken, macaroni salad, pickled beets, fruit cobbler

Friday: Parmesan fish, tater tots, peas and carrots, tropical fruit cup, garlic cheddar biscuit

RUTLAND SCHOOL

Breakfast

Daily: Toast, cereal, yogurt, fruit, juice, milk

Lunch

Monday: Barbecued pork on bun, sliced peaches, oven-baked french fries, green beans

Tuesday: Softshell tacos, kiwi-strawberry slushie, corn

Wednesday: Beef hot dog with bun, pineapple tidbits, baked beans, potato chips

Thursday: Chicken alfredo with pasta, garlic breadstick, steamed broccoli, fresh fruit

Friday: Salisbury steak, fresh fruit, mashed potatoes, steamed crinkle-cut carrots

OLDHAM-RAMONA SCHOOL

Breakfast

Monday: Sausage, egg and cheese biscuit, sliced peaches

Tuesday: Muffin, sliced pears

Wednesday: Cheesy egg omelet, pineapple tidbits

Thursday: French toast

Lunch

Monday: Pepperoni pizza,

Tuesday: Chicken fajita wrap

Wednesday: Corn dog, tater tots

Thursday: Tomato soup, grilled cheese sandwich

MADISON SCHOOLS

Breakfast

Monday: Elem: Breakfast bites or cereal. HS/MS: Breakfast bites or mini donuts

Tuesday: Elem: Breakfast sandwich or banana bread. HS/MS: Breakfast sandwich or long john

Wednesday: Elem: Breakfast pizza of cereal. HS/MS: Breakfast pizza or apple donut

Thursday: Elem: Long john, Pop Tart or cereal. HS/MS: Biscuits and gravy or long john

Friday: Elem: Cinnamon roll or cereal. HS/MS Cinnamon roll or mini donuts

Lunch

Monday: Elem: Hamburger/cheeseburger, or sack lunch; french fries. HS/MS: Teriyaki chicken noodle bowl, hamburger/cheeseburger, or subs; stir-fry vegetables

Tuesday: Elem: Breaded chicken drumstick, or sack lunch; mashed potatoes, gravy. HS/MS: Breaded chicken drumstick, pizza, or subs; mashed potatoes, gravy

Wednesday: Elem: Chili and cinnamon roll, or sack lunch; steamed carrots coins. HS/MS: Chili and cinnamon roll, chicken strips, or subs; steamed carrot coins

Thursday: Elem: French toast sticks and sausage, or sack lunch; tri-tater. HS/MS: Pancakes and sausage, french toast sticks and sausage, or Italian dunkers; tri-tater

Friday: Elem: Bosco sticks, or sack lunch; Texas ranchero beans. HS/MS: Bosco sticks, pizza, or subs; Texas ranchero beans