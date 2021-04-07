Commissioners, 4-H leaders seek ways to better use grounds

Lake County Commissioners formed a committee on Tuesday morning to resolve issues raised in March by 4-H leaders. They sought to have the rules governing the use of the 4-H grounds changed so the facility can be more easily used.
Ryan Kappenman, who acted as the spokesperson for the leaders in March and again at Tuesday's commission meeting, submitted a letter prior to the meeting. It stated the goal was "to see our facilities utilized by not only residents in Lake County, but residents residing in other counties as well."
He expressed the belief that relaxing the rules "would bring in more revenue for our county and our business community."
Snow removal was among the first issues raised. Kappenman noted that he has been using his own equipment to clean the barns during Achievement Days and to clean the horse arena.
"I don't see why it can't be the same for snow removal," he stated.
State's Attorney Wendy Kloeppner, using the example of a wedding party renting a venue in Watertown, refuted this, saying the wedding party wouldn't expect to move snow in order to hold the event.
"It should be us moving the snow, but we're not moving it," Commissioner Adam Leighton observed.
"We're just trying to use the grounds," Kappenman stated, noting that a single drift of snow is enough to get an event canceled.
Kappenman pointed out the county did not have similar rules governing the Field of Dreams that it has in place for the use of 4-H buildings. Currently, the buildings and grounds superintendent determines whether to cancel events on the 4-H grounds.
"There's no regulation on their site. It's up to them to decide whether to have their events or not," he said. "It's the same type of property with different regulations."
He reported to commissioners that the Madison High School FFA, which had been given conditional approval to use the 4-H grounds for a district qualifying event on March 25, had been strongly encouraged to relocate the event to the Madison Livestock Auction sale barn. This was not acceptable to the local producers who provided livestock for judging.
Kappenman said his show cattle are always on dirt or sand, so the concrete at the sale barn was unacceptable to him. He reported that the sale barn is not set up for swine, so area farmer Corey Johnke would been concerned about bringing disease back to his farrowing operation if he had taken hogs there.
"With you guys canceling, it's killing us," Kappenman told commissioners.
Shelli Gust, commission administrative officer, defended the recommendation to move the FFA event, saying district, regional and state events happen quickly and the recommendation was made to ensure the event could be held when scheduled.
Gust also addressed comments regarding the Field of Dreams. She said the county shared responsibility for that with the City of Madison and the local baseball association. The county is responsible for the area outside the field where parking occurs and ropes off areas where parking cannot occur if the ground is soft.
Kappenman said the 4-H leaders would not be opposed to having the county rope off areas on the 4-H grounds where parking could not occur, but he stated the tenants should determine whether to cancel, not the county.
He also suggested that a gravel parking lot be created on the west side of the buildings, which would be out of the flood plain.
The issue of insurance and liability was raised several times during the meeting. Jennifer Hayford, 4-H adviser, said the 4-H insurance covers registered volunteers and 4-H members.
Mike Clarke suggested Lake County model its rental agreement after the one Miner County uses. In Lake County, as Gust explained, individuals rent the buildings, not the grounds. In Miner County, individuals rent the grounds with the buildings.
"If I rent the fairgrounds for my sale, then my insurance takes care of it," Clarke said, referring to any damage which might occur to the grounds. "That's the way most do it. That way if I move the snow, it's covered under my insurance."
Commissioner Deb Reinicke said she visited the Lake County 4-H grounds, did research on the history of the buildings and heard from a community member via text regarding use of the grounds. She supported giving the Extension Office control over the 4-H buildings and grounds.
"I think our staff at the 4-H grounds are competent," she said in making the recommendation. "It's a beautiful facility and we need to use it."
Leighton also supported making it possible for the 4-H buildings and grounds to be used more.
"I think we have some good information, but I don't think we're ready to make a decision," Commissioner Dennis Slaughter said. He suggested working through the issues raised rather than rushing through them.
Commissioner Aaron Johnson suggested forming a committee to develop a solution to the issues raised by 4-H leaders. This idea was embraced by both sides.
"I think we've made great strides in the direction we want to go," Kappenman said.
The matter will be brought to the commission again when the committee has developed its recommendation. The committee includes 4-H leaders as well as commissioners.
In other matters related to 4-H, the commissioners:
-- Received a quarterly report from Hayford. She reported on classes offered and club activities, highlighting the adopt-a-cow program.
Through this, 4-H members are learning about calving, weaning, dairy production and beef production. After watching videos that showcase the cow and calf they adopted, the members engage in a related activity, such as making an ear tag.
-- Learned that local fund-raising efforts have enabled the local 4-H clubs to replace pens in the swine and sheep barns. The existing pens were purchased in the late 1970s.
"Community support has been overwhelming," Hayford reported.
-- Approved anchoring the center row of pens in the swine barn in concrete. Discussion occurred regarding the use of the barns as storage by other county departments, and it was determined there was room elsewhere for storage to occur.
-- Approved renting the 4-H livestock barn to John Eilertson on May 1 for a show pig sale.