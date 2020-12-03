BankWest opens full-service branch in Madison

BankWest announced the opening of its newest branch on the south side of Madison on the bypass.
BankWest is a full-service, independent community bank with 17 branches in 14 South Dakota communities: Armour, Delmont, Geddes, Gregory, Kadoka, Kennebec, Madison, Mitchell, Onida, Pierre, Rapid City, Selby, Tripp and Winner.
Madison resident Tom Kahler serves as business development officer for the new branch.
"After months of planning, we're excited to officially open our doors," said Kahler. "With the wide array of financial resources available through BankWest, I'm confident we can help our customers achieve their financial goals. I am thrilled to help bring a family-owned, community-oriented bank to the Madison area."
The lobby will be open Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. The branch has a drive-up Interactive Teller Machine, which allows for deposits, check cashing, loan payments, cash withdrawals, fund transfers and account inquiries. Hours for the ITM are Sunday through Saturday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. except for some federal holidays.
Russell Olson, a member of the board of directors for BankWest, noted the positive community involvement that the organization strives for.
"The mission of BankWest is to be advocates of the communities' continued success," said Olson. "The bank's long-term philosophy is that by working together, local businesses and communities can preserve our quality of life and keep our economy strong for future generations."
-------
Support local journalism. Subscribe to The Madison Daily Leader today. Call 256-4555 to subscribe to our e-edition or home delivery.
-------