Madison's city commissioners approved a grant application submitted by officials with The Community Center that seeks money to help fund a child-care program operated at the city's wellness center.
Kaylee Winrow, the center's youth services coordinator, told the city commissioners that the wellness center was seeking COVID-19-related federal funding that is distributed by the South Dakota Department of Social Services.
The Community Center was closed in late winter due to the coronavirus pandemic, but the facility reopened in early spring to patrons who were kept at limited numbers inside the center.
According to Winrow, the center's child-care program may or may not receive any grant money. The amount of grant funding is based on the number of children the program serves.
In the application, Community Center officials reported that the program served an average of 52 children daily between Feb. 1 and March 13.
The Community Center was required to submit the grant application by June 22. Winrow said official should receive information during the next 30 days on whether the Madison program would receive funding.
Winrow said the center's child-care program reopened on May 26 with staff making an effort to conduct expanded cleaning practices.
Local officials can use the grant money in three different ways:
-- For programs that closed and then reopened to the public, the grants are supposed to support reopening costs.
-- For programs that remained open, the grant money can pay for parts of staff salaries, costs associated with maintaining a safe environment, and supporting families by helping pay for any absent fees.
-- For programs that stayed open for emergency and medical personnel, the grant money can pay for expenses related to child-care services.
If The Community Center's child-care program receives grant funding, local officials will need to submit a final report to state Child Care Services detailing how the funds were spent.
According to Winrow, the child-care program at The Community Center is currently operating from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 9 a.m.-1 p.m. on Friday, and 8-11 a.m. on Saturday.
The Community Center is currently operating at 50% capacity, limiting the total number of persons inside to 400 persons. The center's indoor pool is currently providing open-swim sessions for 40 persons maximum during certain hours. The open-swim sessions are scheduled from 1-3 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. on Monday through Friday and 1-5 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday.
Thursday meeting
The governing board for The Community Center on Thursday held its regular monthly meeting, and Nick Hansen, center director, reported that the board members decided to reopen the center on July 1 for its regular operations related to adult patrons and group activities.
Hansen said the center's staff would start making reservations during July for birthday parties and other group gatherings.
The Community Center is also seeking applicants for two open positions -- a center aquatics coordinator and a recreation-intramural-Madison Aquatic Center coordinator.