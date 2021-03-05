Mike O'Connell makes science relevant to students

Students worked in teams. Some were making posters, others painting paper mache planets. Teammates were conducting research on laptop computers.
The buzz of activity in the classroom showed middle school science students engaged in learning. When they have completed their projects, they will make three-minute presentations to their classmates, according to Chester Middle School science teacher Mike O'Connell.
"I'm a hands-on guy; that's the way I roll," he said, describing in a nutshell his approach to teaching.
O'Connell has been named Teacher of the Year for the Chester Area School District. He was selected by committee through a nomination process, according to school Superintendent Heath Larson.
"I think Mike has an engaging classroom. He's always working to make science real-life," Larson said.
O'Connell also steps up to help in other ways, coaching and driving bus when needed. He also seeks outside funding for school projects.
"He's written a number of STEM-related grants that he's been able to do some amazing things with," Larson indicated.
O'Connell's most recent grant-funded project wasn't so much STEM-related as health-related. He obtained funding from two sources to work with colleagues to build a nine-hole Frisbee golf course which will be available for community use as well as student use.
"The kids can get out and get some fresh air," O'Connell said, explaining why he is helping to develop the course. However, it's his approach to teaching science which has garnered both local and national attention. He was one of 10 teachers from across the nation selected to make a presentation at the National Science Teachers Association conference, which unfortunately has been canceled twice as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.
In his presentation, he will describe the way he teaches students about renewable and non-renewable energy. Not only do they review material in the textbook, using a foldable to synthesize the information, but they also learn about wind power from someone in the industry, and do a hands-on project.
Using cardboard, balsa wood, and Styrofoam, the students engineer blades of different shapes and test each to determine how much power is generated by the blades they developed.
"I like this unit with the wind power and different renewables, because it relates to our area," O'Connell said. With hydroelectricity from the dams and the growing number of wind farms in the area, renewables provide a significant portion of electricity for the state.
O'Connell has been teaching in Chester since 1998. Prior to that, he taught in the Wolsey-Wessington School District for seven years. In that district, he taught Title reading and math as well as physical education. He also coached all of the district's sports.
Initially, he taught sixth grade in Chester. However, when the district went to a middle-school model, he became the district's middle school science teacher. His classroom is organized for cooperative learning and his goal in teaching is to engage students.
He wants his lessons to be memorable and believes that he achieves this with activities and labs that provide hands-on experience.
"If you build a rocket and take them outside and see it launch, it will benefit them more," O'Connell said. "They'll remember more."
He uses traditional teaching methods as well, but does so in moderation to introduce new material. He also adapts traditional methods when possible to make lessons more interesting.
Instead of using worksheets to help students draw key concepts from reading material, he uses what he calls "foldables." These take many forms. For the unit on renewable energy, students create a pinwheel and write on each flap specific information regarding the different forms they are studying, such as solar power, hydropower and wind power.
In addition, O'Connell uses a feedback system to ensure students understand what is expected. On Thursday, after reviewing material already covered, he gave instructions for that day's work.
"Does everyone understand the directions?" he asked. "Give me a thumbs-up if you do."
Across the classroom, hands gave him a thumbs-up. As students began to work, they consulted with learning partners and raised their hands to seek assistance from O'Connell, whom they call "Mr. O."
"If someone is not getting a concept, they can check with a neighbor," O'Connell said about using this approach. "If they're not talking, they're probably not learning."
O'Connell teaches four classes daily -- two seventh-grade classes, a sixth-grade and an eighth-grade class -- in addition to monitoring study halls. He understands that students have different approaches to learning and styles of learning; this understanding has shaped his multi-faceted approach to teaching curriculum materials.
Another factor, though, is his awareness of the challenges young people face. He knows some may have to deal with food insecurity or abuse when they go home, and tries to create a classroom space which is safe for them and one in which they are recognized and acknowledged.
"You have to find a niche with each kid. If someone likes to hunt or fish, you ask if they caught anything over the weekend," O'Connell said.
As he talks about teaching, his eyes constantly roam the classroom to see whether any students are in need of assistance. When asked whether he likes teaching, his face breaks into a big grin.
"It's fun," O'Connell said. "It never has a dull moment. You never know what to expect and that's what keeps you going."
O'Connell is married and has three children. His wife Trudy works at Prostrollo Auto Mall. Their daughter Courtney is a graduate of Dakota State University. Their daughters Kelsey and Riley are students at Madison High School.