The Local Emergency Planning Committee has begun to plan a full-scale training exercise for first responders and other local agencies for the first time in three years.
In 2019, an exercise wasn't necessary because actual flooding created the type of event for which area responders train. In 2020, an exercise wasn't held because of the perceived dangers posed by the COVID-19 pandemic.
On Wednesday night, Madison Utility Director Brad Lawrence, as part of the South Dakota Water/Wastewater Agency Response Network, indicated that funding was available through the Environmental Protection Agency to conduct an exercise. The cost for working with outside consultants, the Horsley Witten Group out of Massachusetts, would be covered in its entirety.
"They would be sending the injections," Lawrence said. Injections are the events which are occurring in the scenario to which local agencies must respond. "On their end, it's functional. On our end, it's full-scale."
He indicated the South Dakota Association of Rural Water Systems has agreed to evaluate the exercise. One criterion for getting EPA funding would be new for the LEPC; four regional wastewater systems would need to be involved.
Lawrence said a variety of options were available for a qualifying training event, but he had a recommendation for the group.
"We should probably be pretty well versed in floods. The one that crossed my mind is a tornado," he suggested. Members were immediately in agreement.
A committee was formed to plan the training exercise which is tentatively scheduled for June 16. Representing the LEPC on the committee will be Emergency Management Director Kody Keefer, LEPC Chair Kory Reck, Ramona Fire Chief Myron Nagel and County Commissioner Kelli Wollmann. Other possible participants were identified and will be contacted.
COVID UPDATE
Kathy Hansen, director of quality, safety and emergency preparedness at Madison Regional Health System, reported that nearly 1,000 people were vaccinated as part of two vaccination clinics held in Madison.
At the first, held in partnership with Dakota State University, 448 one-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccines were administered. She indicated no reports of anyone having a bad reaction to it.
At the second, where the Moderna vaccine was administered, nearly 550 people were vaccinated. The second dose will be administered after the required four-week interval.
"I think we're winding down for our population," Hansen said. "We've given over 6,000 vaccines."
In addition to the vaccination clinics, appointments were scheduled at MRHS and vaccines were administered to DSU students and other groups. As the vaccines have become more available, shots have also been available through Lewis Drug and other pharmacies.
SIREN UPDATE
Keefer indicated an acoustic study will be done before a new siren is installed where one has been removed due to electrical upgrades at the intersection of Division and 5th Street in Madison. The siren requires three-phase electric power in a location which now has a one-phase power source.
Lawrence indicated the siren works and could be relocated to a different area, expanding coverage. The acoustic study will determine whether the current system has areas of overlap and whether the siren location should be moved to eliminate overlap and serve a wider area.
Keefer also reported that a siren will be installed at Lake Herman State Park this summer. He is working with district park manager John Bame to ensure it is tied into Lake County Dispatch so that it can be set off with other area sirens.
POSSIBLE GRANT FUNDING
Mark Nelson FROM the state Office of Emergency Management reported that his office expects additional grant funding to be available for emergency management projects around the state. With the COVID-19 Stimulus Bill, the state received funding which must be expended by 2024.
Earlier this year, Lake County purchased a sand bagging machine and trailer with a 50% matching grant from the state OEM. Keefer suggested group members consider other projects which they would like to see funded.
Nelson explained that with the timeline they have for using these federal funds, his office isn't as rushed in trying to allocate them. As a result, better guidelines will be developed for local emergency managers.
"More information will be coming out," he said.
RURAL ADDRESSING
April Denholm, 911 communications director, indicated at Wednesday night's LEPC meeting that concern has been expressed because rural address numbers do not identify homes on Nordstrom Trail near Lake Madison.
A system for rural addressing was implemented statewide in 1992, according to the South Dakota Rural Addressing Procedural Handbook. This was done not only to aid travelers in the state and to ensure mail was delivered more efficiently, but also to enable emergency responders to locate people in need of assistance.
Denholm said Planning and Zoning Officer Mandi Anderson has indicated homeowners cannot be forced to put up signs because it is a private drive. Commissioner Deb Reinicke, who previously served as planning and zoning officer, said the county previously charged $35 when a building permit was issued to have signs made and installed by the county Highway Department.
"Apparently, there is some resistance to getting those signs," Denholm said.
Group members observed that it is "common sense" to have signs so emergency responders can respond to 911 calls and discussed available options.
The first step in addressing the problem will be to see if new hires in both the Zoning Office and Highway Department have resulted in this process falling through the cracks. The possibility of sending homeowners letters was also considered.
USING RADIOS IN EMERGENCY
Keefer reported that special operations channels on the new digital radios cannot be used during an incident without gaining access through the state Bureau of Information and Telecommunications, which is responsible for the statewide radio network used by law enforcement, first responders and supporting agencies.
Nunda Fire Chief Dan Hansen explained they needed an operational channel during an incident in the northeast corner of the county when "everyone was involved," including out-of-county fire departments. With the digital radios purchased in recent years, they can't just switch to a channel and use it as they could in the past.
Keefer reported who could make that request and what information was required. Denholm reminded committee members that dispatch does not have the operational channels which are on the digital radios, but she said dispatchers could monitor activity with a handheld device.
Nagel asked when radios that have been purchased in recent years would be programmed so that all have the same channels. He noted he has a "pile of radios" in Ramona, and none are programmed the same.
Members offered reasons for the delay but no real solutions.