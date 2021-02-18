Not all businessmen will tell the dirty little secrets -- like flunking out of law school or getting a death threat from their spouse. But Mark Nelsen, founder of Maximum Promotions, likes to tell the whole truth and nothing but the truth.
"My No. 1 rule is `No B.S.'," he said. "You are going to get it straight."
On Tuesday night, those in the area interested in entrepreneurship -- including high school and college students -- are invited to attend a free business seminar Nelsen is hosting called "Small Business & Entrepreneurship." It will begin at 6:30 p.m. at the Shipwreck Inn on Brant Lake.
Although the Shipwreck is usually closed on Tuesdays, the kitchen will be open to take orders. Individuals who choose to eat and drink are responsible for their own tabs.
Nelsen, who is featured in the video "Mark Nelsen: The Spirit of the American Entrepreneur," started his businesses 38 years ago while in law school. Having grown up in a dysfunctional family with parents who had not finished high school, he did not have the resources to complete his degree.
"I flunked out of law school," he stated, not mincing words. A natural-born salesman, he did well at making courtroom presentations and earned an `A+' in that class. He didn't do quite as well at contract law.
He's proud to see his children succeed in an area where he failed; two are attorneys and, he added, make more than he does. But their success is built upon the foundation that he laid in starting his own business.
Nelsen said he started his business by selling altered practice jerseys door to door, but he knew that was not an enterprise he could grow. He kept his eyes open and, as a basketball referee, realized that banners are big business. This insight led him to embrace a new opportunity.
Now, according to the Maximum Promotions website, his business creates banners, trade show displays, flags, custom apparel and promotional items. Building his business has involved both successes and failures, and that is the story Nelsen will tell.
"It is an honest overview of what it's like to start your own company and run your own company," he said.
In addition, he will look at intrapreneurship, for those who bring skills to an existing business which would make them successful as entrepreneurs. This includes loyalty, a willingness to work hard and having positive things to say about an employer. This is an attractive alternative for those who are unsure about taking the risk involved in business ownership.
"It's a big step to go from being an intrapreneur to being an entrepreneur," Nelsen indicated.
He noted that it was the right choice for his family.
"We have a really, really good life," he said.
But taking that step involved his wife's support. Today, Barb Nelsen is an R.N. at Sanford Health, overseeing surgical nurses. When they married, she was an LPN. However, by investing in her education, they were able to create the financial security they needed to launch a business.
Nelsen said that is key when it comes to starting a family business. One of the spouses must have a secure job with benefits which can carry their family financially for several years. Of course, he joked, his wife did put conditions on that support.
"I have a lifelong death threat on me," he said. "She said, `If he ever loses the house, I will kill him'."
While that seems unlikely with the vision that 20/20 hindsight provides, Nelsen knows from research he has conducted that starting a business can take a toll on a marriage, leading not only to divorce but also to lawsuits.
"It does terrible things to a family," he said. "That was the risk we took when we started."
In sharing his story, Nelsen is frank about his experiences as an entrepreneur. It's a story he told in a book that he wrote, "Family Business," which has been revised and reissued as "The Spirit of American Entrepreneurship."
He has also told his story at colleges and universities as well as to business groups around the area. He believes, according to the video which was produced in 2011, that family businesses are key to building a stronger economy.
According to the Small Business Administration, 19% of the 28.8 million small businesses in the U.S are family-owned. These businesses employ 60% of the U.S. workforce and generate 64% of the nation's gross domestic produce (GDP).
On Tuesday night, Nelsen plans to help those in the area who are considering this option to assess their risk and get one step closer to making a decision. He knows the risk involved doesn't make the option attractive to everyone.
"We're just trying to open the door to the path that is a blessing to my family," Nelsen said, explaining what those who attend can expect.