Park & recreation board advises no pool opening

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, it looks as if Madison residents young and old will need to make other plans for summer swimming. City officials are considering not opening Madison's outdoor pool this summer.
The members of the Madison Park & Recreation Board advised city officials on Thursday to not open the Madison Aquatic Center in Westside Park.
Discussion about opening the outdoor pool was the only item that board members discussed during Thursday's special meeting. All of the board members -- Dale Droge, Mike Miller, Jerae Wire, Allyson Nagel and Mark Ferber -- attended the meeting (some by phone) along with Madison Commissioner Kelly Johnson; Laurie Bunker, a Community Center official; and Mike McGillivray, city parks supervisor.
Johnson, the commissioners' representative on the parks board, said he had received comments about opening the outdoor pool that included "...too much risk -- (we) ought to keep it closed."
Bunker, Community Center assistant director and aquatics coordinator, told the board members that among the current information understood about COVID-19, scientists do not believe it can survive in treated pool water. However, the other interactions among swimmers could lead to transfers of coronavirus, such as touching common surfaces and close person-to-person contact.
Bunker also noted that social-distancing rules strongly advise that no more than 10 persons should remain in a facility at one time. That rule would only allow a handful of people to use a swimming pool at one time along with the pool staff and lifeguards.
"That's how we understand (the rules)," Bunker said.
According to Bunker, the city's swimming pool programs are also short-staffed. The Community Center was closed in late March and has not reopened. Bunker is currently filling two positions since a coordinator for the center's indoor pool is not yet hired. Bunker said that she can't also fill the responsibilities for managing the outdoor pool -- another unfilled position -- which was one of her previous responsibilities.
Bunker added that the city hasn't hired support staff to work at the outdoor pool. The city has about 13 lifeguards for both pools -- another personnel shortage related to providing adequate safety for swimmers.
Until social-distancing policies are relaxed, Bunker said she would have difficulties in training and recertifying more lifeguards to man the city's pools.
The board members and officials discussed whether the city had the option of a delayed opening for the Madison Aquatic Center until June or July. Bunker explained that she typically started hiring staff in February and spent each April preparing the facility for a spring opening. She said staff -- not yet hired -- still need to perform those tasks.
Board members noted that, even if the MAC opens for swimmers, parents may not want their children swimming in the pool. They and Johnson also discussed the financial responsibilities for prepping the pool for use during a shortened swimming season and a limited number of swimmers.
Wire noted that city officials could take an optimistic view of current social-distancing efforts.
"You've got to plan on things getting better," Wire said.
Other board members pointed out that current information indicates South Dakota hasn't yet experienced its peak of coronavirus infection and may not until this summer.
The board also considered the reopening of The Community Center and the possibility of expanding use of the center's indoor pool for a summer program.
Johnson asked the board members to provide a recommendation to the city commission for consideration during the April 27 or May 4 meeting. The board members voted 4-1 with Wire as the dissenting vote to recommend that the MAC remain closed for the summer.