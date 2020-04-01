City offices and facilities to stay closed until April 30

Madison's city commissioners came to a consensus on Monday that officials should continue the closure of city offices and municipal facilities until the end of April to help slow down the spread of COVID-19.
During discussion about the public's use of city facilities, Commissioner Kelly Johnson proposed that the city extend the closure of public access to city offices and facilities until at least April 30. City officials closed City Hall offices, such as the finance and utility billing offices, on March 19. The closures have extended to other municipal offices and buildings since then.
"It's the right thing to do for the safety of the community," Johnson said.
According to Johnson, public facility closures have included municipal parks in some other cities, where officials have tried to keep their residents at safe social distances. Instead of closing Madison's parks, city officials leaned toward discouraging their use and promoting social distancing among those who use the parks.
"I would say that we're strongly discouraging people from using the parks," Johnson said after the commission meeting.
To help reduce COVID-19 transmission, Johnson said parks personnel would keep the restrooms closed at Madison's city parks until the epidemic comes under control. Johnson said the park bathrooms could provide "...a significant source of transmission."
Johnson noted that the staff at Madison's recycling center had placed several blue recycling bins outside of the building to assist residents who want to drop off their recyclable material. Johnson said that the center at 800 S.W. 7th St. remains closed, but licensed haulers will continue to collect recyclables according to their normal Wednesday schedule.
The recycling collection days for the city's garbage collection are the first and third Wednesdays for customers east of Egan Ave. and the second and fourth Wednesdays for customers west of Egan Ave.
Crews will not collect recyclables on the fifth Wednesday of each month.
Residents need to place their recyclable material curbside by 7 a.m. using white or clear bags.
Municipal offices
The utility billing office at City Hall will remain closed. Utility customers are encouraged to use the dropbox located at the office door or pay their bills online. For more information, individuals can call 256-7504 or email utility.billing@cityofmadisonsd.com.
City officials understand that some Madison residents may experience economic problems due to the COVID-19 virus. Currently, Madison officials have placed a moratorium on utility disconnects for the next 60 days.
City officials have requested "...that if you need additional time to pay your bill that you please contact Utility Billing at 605-256-7504 to work out a payment plan."
Other office closures include:
-- The Finance Office at City Hall. Residents are asked to call 256-7500, ext. 3, or email finance@cityofmadisonsd.com.
-- The Madison Utilities Department offices on Highland Ave. The public is asked to call 256-7521, ext. 3 for electric service and 256-7515, ext. 4 for water and sanitary sewer service.
-- The offices for the Madison Streets, Parks, Solid Waste and Recycling Departments: Highland Ave. offices closed to the public. Residents are asked to call 256-7515, ext 5.
The librarians at the Madison Public Library have closed the building to the public. Library staff is still available to assist with curbside pickup and drop-off of books, DVDs and other items. Patrons can call 256-7525 or email madisonpubliclibrary@gmail.com.
Officials at The Community Center have closed its programs and building until further notice.
The Downtown Armory remains closed until the end of April.
Madison's recreation programs are suspended, and city officials will re-evaluate their operation this spring.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.