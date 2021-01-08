MADISON 60S PLUS
(Call 256-6645 before 8:30 a.m. for reservations)
Monday: Breaded chicken cordon bleu, garlic mashed potatoes, broccoli, fruit, whole grain bread
Tuesday: Sweet and sour meatballs, company potatoes, peas, pineapple, whole grain bread
Wednesday: Beef stroganoff, noodles, cooked carrots, tropical fruit, breadstick
Thursday: Pork roast, mashed potatoes, gravy, green beans, peaches, whole grain bread
Friday: Meatloaf, squash, capri blend vegetables, fruit, whole grain bread
HOWARD 60S PLUS
Monday: Fish fillet, french fries, dilly carrots, bread, fluffy rice dessert
Tuesday: Meatloaf, gravy, baked potato, broccoli, mandarin oranges, bread
Wednesday: Ham and scalloped potatoes, peas, bread, spice cake
Thursday: Salisbury steak, gravy, parslied potatoes, capri vegetables, tropical fruit cup, bread
Friday: Roast beef and cheese sandwich, tomato slices, lettuce, green beans, scalloped apples
RUTLAND SCHOOL
Breakfast
Daily: Toast, cereal, yogurt, fruit, juice, milk
Lunch
Monday: Sloppy joe, oven-baked french fries, baked beans, fresh fruit
Tuesday: Teriyaki chicken, brown rice, pineapple tidbits, green beans
Wednesday: Meatballs and gravy, applesauce, mashed potatoes, relishes, bread
Thursday: Potato ole supreme, churro, fresh fruit, refried beans
Friday: Italian dunkers with sauce, mandarin oranges, green beans
OLDHAM-RAMONA SCHOOL
Breakfast
Monday: Sausage, egg and cheese biscuit, sliced peaches
Tuesday: Blueberry muffin, sliced pears
Wednesday: Cheesy egg omelet, pineapple tidbits
Thursday: French toast, colby jack cheese stick
Lunch
Monday: Chicken alfredo, garlic breadstick
Tuesday: Taco pizza bites
Wednesday: Hamburger, potato wedge fries
Thursday: Potato ole supreme
MADISON SCHOOLS
Lunch
Monday: Elem: Crunchy taco, sweet corn, cinnamon applesauce. HS/MS: Pizzeria-style steak hoagie on bun, baked beans
Tuesday: Elem: Cincinnati chili over spaghetti, kidney beans, breadstick, pears. HS/MS: Chili, oyster crackers
Wednesday: Elem: Grilled cheese sandwich, ravioli, celery sticks, grapes. HS/MS: Popcorn chicken smackers, dinner roll, mashed potatoes
Thursday: Elem: Cheese pizza, tossed salad, cherry tomatoes, orange wedges. HS/MS: Bosco cheese-filled breadsticks, green beans
Friday: Elem: Hot dog, baked beans, baked chips, pineapple. HS/MS: General Tso chicken, Asian rice, Oriental veggies, fortune cookie