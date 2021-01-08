MADISON 60S PLUS

(Call 256-6645 before 8:30 a.m. for reservations)

Monday: Breaded chicken cordon bleu, garlic mashed potatoes, broccoli, fruit, whole grain bread

Tuesday: Sweet and sour meatballs, company potatoes, peas, pineapple, whole grain bread

Wednesday: Beef stroganoff, noodles, cooked carrots, tropical fruit, breadstick

Thursday: Pork roast, mashed potatoes, gravy, green beans, peaches, whole grain bread

Friday: Meatloaf, squash, capri blend vegetables, fruit, whole grain bread

HOWARD 60S PLUS

Monday: Fish fillet, french fries, dilly carrots, bread, fluffy rice dessert

Tuesday: Meatloaf, gravy, baked potato, broccoli, mandarin oranges, bread

Wednesday: Ham and scalloped potatoes, peas, bread, spice cake

Thursday: Salisbury steak, gravy, parslied potatoes, capri vegetables, tropical fruit cup, bread

Friday: Roast beef and cheese sandwich, tomato slices, lettuce, green beans, scalloped apples

RUTLAND SCHOOL

Breakfast

Daily: Toast, cereal, yogurt, fruit, juice, milk

Lunch

Monday: Sloppy joe, oven-baked french fries, baked beans, fresh fruit

Tuesday: Teriyaki chicken, brown rice, pineapple tidbits, green beans

Wednesday: Meatballs and gravy, applesauce, mashed potatoes, relishes, bread

Thursday: Potato ole supreme, churro, fresh fruit, refried beans

Friday: Italian dunkers with sauce, mandarin oranges, green beans

OLDHAM-RAMONA SCHOOL

Breakfast

Monday: Sausage, egg and cheese biscuit, sliced peaches

Tuesday: Blueberry muffin, sliced pears

Wednesday: Cheesy egg omelet, pineapple tidbits

Thursday: French toast, colby jack cheese stick

Lunch

Monday: Chicken alfredo, garlic breadstick

Tuesday: Taco pizza bites

Wednesday: Hamburger, potato wedge fries

Thursday: Potato ole supreme

MADISON SCHOOLS

Lunch

Monday: Elem: Crunchy taco, sweet corn, cinnamon applesauce. HS/MS: Pizzeria-style steak hoagie on bun, baked beans

Tuesday: Elem: Cincinnati chili over spaghetti, kidney beans, breadstick, pears. HS/MS: Chili, oyster crackers

Wednesday: Elem: Grilled cheese sandwich, ravioli, celery sticks, grapes. HS/MS: Popcorn chicken smackers, dinner roll, mashed potatoes

Thursday: Elem: Cheese pizza, tossed salad, cherry tomatoes, orange wedges. HS/MS: Bosco cheese-filled breadsticks, green beans

Friday: Elem: Hot dog, baked beans, baked chips, pineapple. HS/MS: General Tso chicken, Asian rice, Oriental veggies, fortune cookie