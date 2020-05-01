Lake County's first K-9 team ends six years of service

Rocco has retired from the Lake County Sheriff's Office, but he has identified a new job for himself. No longer able to accompany his handler, Sgt. Grant Lanning, to work, he keeps an eye on Lanning's home and children.
"He knows what his job is now," Lanning said. "When I'm home, he knows I'm home and it's time for him to relax."
Rocco, a third-generation police dog, joined the sheriff's office in 2014, just over a year after Lanning. At the time, Sheriff Tim Walburg wanted to start a K-9 program and Lanning was interested. He had grown up with dogs and the program aligned with his personal philosophy of law enforcement.
"I've always had an interest in the criminal and drug interdiction aspect of law enforcement," Lanning said.
In layman's terms, this means Lanning was interested in doing what he could to disrupt the drug trade by identifying those who are carrying drugs. Often, this is done as a result of a routine traffic stop.
Research led them to Ed Van Buren and Code 2 Canine Services, LLC, in Omaha, Neb.
"He used to work in law enforcement in the Omaha area," Lanning said.
Rocco, a Dutch shepherd/Belgian Malinois cross, was descended from last K-9 Van Buren had while working in law enforcement. The male used to father him was also a police dog.
With those genes as a starting point, Lanning and Rocco began the training which would continue as long as the two worked together. First, they were certified in narcotics detection and later in human search and evidence recovery.
"We're certified as a team. The handler has to test as well as the dog," Lanning explained. To maintain the certification, monthly training with documentation was required.
The sheriff's office acquired Rocco with funding from the state Attorney General's office. Ironically, the funds used were seized drug money.
Lanning said he used Rocco several times each month, and not just in Lake County. During Rocco's years of service, in addition to supporting local law enforcement, the team supported the Highway Patrol; sheriff's departments in Miner, Kingsbury, Brookings, Moody and Minnehaha counties; and police departments in Brookings and Flandreau.
"The dog is an asset to everybody, all law enforcement agencies," Lanning said.
One of their most memorable cases involved seizing a semi not only because drugs were found in the vehicle, but also because the driver had outstanding warrants. However, another involved assisting the Brookings Strategic Response Team in tracking a suspect following a burglary.
More often, Rocco would assist Lanning when a routine traffic stop raised a red flag.
"If I suspected it was more than just a traffic stop going on, I could search the vehicle," Lanning explained.
Rocco had another role in the sheriff's office. He was a community liaison, especially with area school children. Each year, when School Resource Officers Benjamin Gant and Steve Rowe taught Empower classes, Lanning and Rocco would visit area schools.
"That's probably the highlight of my career as a handler -- going to the schools and seeing the kids," Lanning said. These visits helped the children to view law enforcement in a positive light.
In addition, the K-9 team would conduct searches of areas schools to ensure no illegal drugs were in the building or on school grounds. The goal of these searches was not only to keep the schools drug-free, but also to keep them safe for students.
Since becoming partners in 2014, the two have been inseparable. Lanning jokes he spent more time with Rocco than with his wife and family.
"He knew when it was time to go to work and time to go home," Lanning said. Unfortunately, Rocco was recently diagnosed with congestive heart failure and was retired as a result.
"It's unsafe for him to work having heart issues," Lanning said. Rocco will continue to make his home with the Lanning family. "He's still able to live a happy life."
As Rocco transitions into his new life, so does Lanning, who was recently promoted and now serves as a patrol sergeant. In the newly-created position, he will assist Walburg in supervising deputies.
Lanning has recently completed a master's degree in criminal justice, completing an online program with Colorado Technical University in 18 months while working full time. He also holds a bachelor's degree in sociology from South Dakota State University with a minor in criminal justice.
In his new position, he will -- among other things -- be helping deputies get additional training as part of their career development. In doing so, he will be supporting Walburg's vision of having a well-rounded department. Thus far, deputies have been trained in areas such as drug recognition, accident investigation, and recovering information from electronic devices.
"If we have a certain situation come up, we can call this deputy because he has specialized training that area," Lanning explained.
Lanning indicated deputies also share with others in the department information they learn. This enables them to recognize crucial elements in situations they encounter and call in the trained deputy.
Although he is assuming new responsibilities, Lanning will continue to take calls as he has in the past. He said he will be emulating Walburg from whom he has learned a lot about leadership.
"I want to be a hands-on supervisor," Lanning said. "To be a leader, you have to get your hands dirty. Tim's been a great example of that."
The Lake County Sheriff's Office will continue to have a K-9 team. With Rocco's retirement and Lanning's promotion, Micah, a two-year-old Belgian Malinois from Code 2 K9 Services, has joined the department and will be working with Deputy Craig Williams.