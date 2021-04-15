The Madison High School Student Council and Community Blood Bank are coming together to host a spring blood drive on Monday from 8:20-11 a.m. and from 12:30-3:30 p.m. at Madison High School.
To schedule a blood donation, residents are asked to call the high school office at 256-7706.
For information donors, may log onto www.cbblifeblood.org or call Community Blood Bank at 605-331-3222.
Donating blood is one of the safest things a person can do during the COVID-19 pandemic and will directly impact the lives of patients in local hospitals. With donation appointments spread out to provide social distancing, disinfecting procedures in place, blood bank staff wearing masks and completely vaccinated, Community Blood Bank welcomes donors who have held off giving throughout the early days of COVID-19.
"We are fighting a critical blood shortage for blood types A and O. This has been a very difficult and uncertain time in our blood bank history," said Ken Versteeg, executive director. "The pressure to keep up with demands for blood to treat local patients is not letting up. It is very important to keep the blood supply strong and even more important to have a full donation schedule. Please donate blood at the Madison High School blood drive on April 19."
Donors must be at least 17 years old (16 years old with a signed parent consent form), weigh 110 pounds or more and be in good general health. It is recommended that a person eat and drink plenty of fluids prior to donating blood. Donors must bring an ID.