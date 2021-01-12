A Colton man has been identified as the person who died on Friday afternoon in a two-vehicle crash southeast of Madison.
A 2009 Chevy Impala was westbound on 241st Street and failed to stop at the intersection. It collided with a 2004 Buick LeSabre traveling southbound on SD-19. The LeSabre went into the south ditch.
Daniel Baldwin, the 69-year-old passenger in the LeSabre, was pronounced dead at the scene. Rhonda Baldwin of Colton, the 61-year-old driver of that vehicle, sustained serious, non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to the Madison hospital.
Jordan Werner, 16, of Montrose, who was the driver of the Impala, and a 16-year-old male passenger from Madison each received minor injuries. Both were taken to the Madison hospital.
All four people were wearing seat belts.
South Dakota's Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.