The staff with the Madison Central School District sent out an email announcement on Tuesday afternoon that outlined how school officials would report positive COVID-19 cases reported during the Thanksgiving holiday break from classes.
Superintendent Joel Jorgenson told parents and guardians that the schools would continue to send out emails when positive cases are reported.
"It is important for parents/guardians to continue to contact your building principal in the event you have a child who tests positive; we rely on our parents/guardians to make that contact with the school," Jorgenson said in the email. "The DoH is simply swamped with handling cases so it is important for the school to continue to get the first notification from parents/guardians."
Madison's public schools have scheduled a Thanksgiving break from Nov. 25-27; classes are scheduled to resume on Nov. 30.
The school principals will check their email in the late afternoon each day during the holiday break. The schools' contact tracing may require more time, so families may receive their coronavirus-related emails later than usual.
In Tuesday's email, Jorgenson credited the families for their assistance with Madison Central's pandemic response and asked that they and the school staffs continue to work together.