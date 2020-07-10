Despite taking the bull by the horns last year and adopting a new wage scale for county employees, Lake County commissioners are again considering requests for salary increases for 2021.
The new wage scale resulted in significant salary increases for deputy treasurers, highway department employees, the county's paralegal and those working for the Lake County Sheriff's Office, including the sheriff, deputies, correctional officers and office manager.
In addition, Lake County Auditor Bobbi Janke saw a raise of $4,280. Even with the raise, the longtime county employee earns less than the auditor in Clay County, the county which most closely mirrors Lake County in terms of population and county budget. The Clay County auditor was paid $59,626 in 2019, while Janke will be paid $57,776 in 2020.
This year, 30-year county employee Shirley Ebsen, the register of deeds, is asking for a raise. She currently earns $53,308.
At Tuesday's commission meeting, Ebsen noted that others have been given the opportunity to enhance their salaries and asked that her achievements be recognized with "something extra." Like Janke, she earns less than her counterpart in Clay County, where the register of deeds was paid $59,626 in 2019.
Ebsen also asked that Paula Ullom, deputy register of deeds, be given a grade increase from Deputy II to Deputy I. She has been impressed with Ullom's work ethic and experience and would like to offer her a salary "that reflects what she's brought to the office."
In making her budget request, Ebsen reviewed the responsibilities of her office, which include recording documents, distributing vital records and issuing marriage licenses.
"We kind of keep track of the details," she said.
In making her budget request, she focused on modernization and preservation efforts, which include scanning and digitizing documents so they can be stored in a safe method. She noted the copier on the fourth floor has been helpful in improving the images of plats and asked the commission to consider using modernization and preservation funds to purchase a used scanner.
The scanner is currently leased by a downtown business which is not interested in purchasing it at the end of the lease. Ebsen said she uses it to scan older ledger books which can't be taken apart.
She said it would be convenient to scan the ledgers in-house rather than taking them downtown, but noted she will not be able to get a quote until the business' lease has expired.
"That's probably the only thing I am going to add to the budget this year," Ebsen said.
Buildings and Grounds Superintendent Dave Hare presented a budget request which reflected few changes from last year. He did ask for an increase in the line item for supplies because he is being told to anticipate a substantial price increase for some items used in the courthouse and other county buildings.
With the bathroom remodeling project completed, the amount requested for repairs and maintenance was reduced from $200,000 to $100,000. Commissioners discussed with Hare the possibility of repairing the parking area east of the Public Safety Building, but he indicated he has not been able to get a quote.
While Treasurer Deb Walburg shifted funds among line items in her request, she asked for only a modest increase in the budget for her office. She asked for additional funds for publishing and for repairs and maintenance. The latter was requested to cover the cost of remodeling if the county is unable to get CARES Act funding to put up a barrier between staff and the general public.
Coroner Mark Rustand did not ask for any increases for 2021. He said the coroner's office was only called out for six unattended deaths in 2019, which is fewer than the county average of 18 per year. Thus far this year, the coroner's office has received five calls.
Director of Equalization Rick Becker said he did not have any "real changes" in his budget request for 2021. However, he asked commissioners to consider adding $3,100 to his budget so that he could "give a raise if I feel one is deserved."
"When you hire someone, you don't know what their strengths are," Becker said.
Much of the discussion concerned updating Beacon, the mapping service used by several offices in Lake County, including the Equalization Office. Becker said the current practice is to update Beacon once a year after the assessment notices are sent out so that all of the information is available.
Commissioner Deb Reinicke asked if it would be cost effective to do this more often. Becker said he would be willing to update Beacon once a month after the plats were approved if commissioners wanted him to do so. However, he noted, complete information would not be available until assessments were sent out.