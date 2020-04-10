The Madison School Board will conduct its Monday meeting via internet connections when the members start their meeting at 5:30 p.m. using the meeting's transmission site at Madison High School.
School officials plan to conduct the meeting from a closed high school building due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Officials are offering internet connections via Zoom, an online connection listed at www.youtube.com/channel/UCcvPaujSTlkaFAztixiNDtQ and a link on the board's school district webpage located at www.madison.k12.sd.us.
During the public comment section of the meeting, individuals can contact the meeting by phone at 256-7700. Persons can address the board members about items that are not on the agenda, but the board members will not listen to complaints about school staff. In addition, the school board president will limit speakers to a reasonable amount of time.
Among personnel items to be reviewed is the resignation of Christen Hildebrandt as a high school social studies teacher, effective at the end of the 2019-20 school year. They will review a request to hire Nick Offerman as a technology-support intern, a position held since March 23. The board members will review hires for the 2020-21 school year that include Kaylee Nielsen as a special education teacher and Brenna Johnson as a middle school teacher to replace Steve Gors, an eighth-grade social studies and geography teacher. Gors will work as middle- and high-school alternative learning instructor, replacing Nancy Falor.
In other business, the board members will consider:
-- Approving the issuance of 2020-21 certified Title I teacher contracts.
-- Approving the issuance of school administrators' 2020-21 contracts with salaries determined later.
-- Approving Madison Central's Prairie Lakes Education Co-op contract amendment.
-- Authorizing membership in the South Dakota High School Activities Association.
-- Providing the school district's vote for one of the candidates campaigning for positions on the board of the Associated School Boards of South Dakota. The candidates are Terry Crandall of Yankton, Tara Johanneson of Tea Area and Ellie C. Saxer of Brandon Valley.
-- Selecting a new date for the spring 2020 school board election.
-- Hearing an update on the summer food-service program.
-- Declaring an old payloader as surplus property available for auction.
At the end of their meeting, the board members have scheduled two closed sessions. During the first closed session, they will discuss personnel matters that include the qualifications, competence, performance, character or fitness of any public officer or employee or prospective public officer or employee. The term "employee" does not include any independent contractor. The board members have scheduled a second closed session for preparing for contract negotiations or holding negotiations with employees or employee representatives.