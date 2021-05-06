The Madison Police Department was given the go-ahead by city commissioners to apply for a grant that asks for $7,050 in federal money to help pay for the enforcement of speed zones in the city.
The South Dakota Department of Public Safety is accepting applications for grants from the federal Highway Safety Improvement Program. The city police department has proposed matching $7,050 in federal money with a local match of $1,762.
Operated by the U.S. Department of Transportation, the Highway Safety Improvement Program (HSIP) provides federal aid for efforts to significantly reduce traffic fatalities and serious injuries on all public roads, including roads not owned by the states and roads on tribal land. The HSIP requires data-driven efforts to improve highway safety on all public roads, and the federal program also focuses on performance.
As part of the application, the Madison Police Department plans to use part of the funding, if provided, to conduct at least two highly-publicized speed- and seat belt-enforcement campaigns. The department proposed in the application maintaining "zero speed-related fatalities" in Madison through the end of September 2022. It also proposed increasing the number of speeding tickets issued by officers by requiring them to issue at least one ticket per work hour funded by the federal grant.
The Madison police officers would also participate in all highway-safety mobilizations and conduct numerous speed saturations during what the department considers problem times.
The department also anticipates purchasing a new radar-detection unit for a patrol car with additional money provided through the HSIP grant. The grant application requested about $2,050 in federal money to buy the radar unit. The total cost of $2,563 for the radar equipment would have a local match of about $512.
The application stated that the Madison Police Department had participated in the federal highway safety grant program 10 times in the last 12 years.