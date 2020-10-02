The Lake County Commission will meet at 9 a.m. on Tuesday in the commission meeting room of the Lake County Courthouse.
In addition to conducting routine business, the commissioners will approve a one-year maintenance agreement for the fire alarm system and address a personnel issue introduced by April Denholm, 911 communications director.
Highway Superintendent Nels Nelson is on the agenda twice. Initially, he will introduce the Five-Year Bridge Improvement Plan with accompanying resolution and plan certification. Later in meeting, he will introduce a personnel issue, utility occupancy permits, an application for underground construction and a sub-recipient agreement with the state Office of Emergency Management which relates to 2019 spring blizzards.
At 9:30 a.m., Brad Schardin with Southeastern Electric Cooperative will be speaking with commissioners about an electric franchise application. At 9:40 a.m., Robert Gehm with NorthWestern Energy will be speaking about a gas franchise application. The commission is scheduled to consider resolutions for both applications.
Only one discussion item is listed on the agenda: NACO Leadership Development Academy.