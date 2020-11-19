Madison's city commissioners on Monday reviewed a five-year infrastructure improvement plan that proposes about $10.8 million in municipal spending from 2021-25 on capital improvements that include street, utility-main and drainage projects.
Chad Comes, city engineer, presented the improvement plan to the commissioners. The proposed funding for the projects was provided through the second-penny sales tax, city water and sewer funds, Madison's special-maintenance fee and state transportation funding.
The city's infrastructure-improvement plan outlines eight projects and funding scheduled in 2021:
-- USDA Rural Development Phase 1A (self-fund), a reconstruction project in northwest Madison, $1.17 million.
-- Water-tower loop line in the industrial park for a water line to service a new water tower, $251,000.
-- Union Ave. street project located north of N. 9th St., a utility project with new pavement, $383,000.
-- Center St. bridge replacement, city's 20% of funding, $116,000.
-- Garfield Ave. bridge replacement, city's 20% of funding, $114,000.
-- Center and Garfield bridge utility components, associated bridge work, $46,000.
-- Design work for a reconstruction project on N. 9th St. between Highland Ave. and Park Creek, $150,000.
-- Washington Ave. testing related to S.D. Department of Transportation reconstruction project, $30,000.
Madison's improvement plan has five projects listed for 2022:
-- USDA Rural Development Phase 1A (self-fund), a reconstruction project in northwest Madison, $651,000.
-- Water-tower loop line in the industrial park as part of a USDA-RD project, $152,000.
-- Sanitary-sewer lines along N. West Ave. between N. 6th and N. 7th streets associated with the USDA-RD project, $140,000.
-- Drainage project associated with city creek walls or water detention, federal share possible, $500,000.
In 2023, the infrastructure-improvement plan (IIP) lists an undetermined water-main project ($700,000), creek wall drainage or detention project with possible federal share ($500,000) and a cured-in-place lining project ($521,000).
During 2024, the IIP includes two projects -- a water-main project ($1 million) and a creek wall drainage or water detention project with a possible federal share ($500,000).
The project list for 2025 includes a $1.8 million reconstruction project and a $300,000 cured-in-place pipe lining project.