Thune tells Rotary Club of D.C. political climate

After encouraging his listeners to receive vaccinations against the coronavirus, Sen. John Thune, R-S.D. continued speaking to members of Madison's Rotary Club on Monday about the political climate in Washington, D.C., and his preference in keeping the Senate's filibuster process unchanged.
According to Thune, the results of the 2020 elections indicate "the country is pretty much evenly divided" with a 50-50 senator split and a small Democrat majority in the U.S. House. Thune said the message from the last election was, "We're not about radical change."
Thune told his audience that Republicans were not currently included in the conversations in Washington. He said the current attitude was demonstrated by what he called the "one-sided" American Rescue Plan, the $1.9 trillion coronavirus-relief bill promoted by President Joe Biden.
Thune defended the filibuster process against change, saying that Republican and Democrat factions have proposed amending the process when it suits their purposes. Later, groups have complained when they relinquished their majority power and could have used the filibuster in its previous form. Thune later referred to some filibuster process adjustments as a "flick on, flick off" filibuster for different types of legislation.
According to Thune, former President Donald Trump wanted the Senate to change the filibuster process to pass his agenda. Thune noted that the Democrats successfully used the filibuster process against Republican efforts during the Trump administration.
The current debate in the Senate centers on efforts to change the 60-vote requirement to enact "cloture," or a motion to bring a quick end to debate on legislation, to a simple majority vote of at least 51. Critics of the current filibuster process in the Senate have called the process a "virtual filibuster" because senators no longer need to hold the Senate floor and speak for extended periods -- and hold up the legislative process. Instead, senators only need to show that 60 votes do not exist to bring cloture to a debate.
When questioned about the use of the filibuster in the Senate, Thune admitted that some senators using the talking filibuster would resort to reading from a dictionary or the Bible or reciting recipes. However, he defended the process of holding the floor and not proceeding with the Senate's legislative business.
"I think the process we have now works well," Thune said.
When asked whether there was the possibility of opposing sides in Congress coming together to work out compromises on certain issues, Thune said the far right and far left have garnered great influence in Washington and stymied compromise. He said it was harder and harder to accomplish anything due to "...the noise from the fringes."