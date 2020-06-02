Street projects explained

Mayor Marshall Dennert announced that two infrastructure-improvement projects started on Monday along S. Division Ave. and N. Liberty Ave.
According to Comes, the Division Ave. project should affect residents and property owners on Division Ave. between S. 4th and N. 1st streets.
The Division Ave. project will involve replacement of the existing surfacing and water mains and minor sidewalk replacements. As part of the city contract, new water service lines are installed in the public right-of-way up to the curb stop-water shutoff valve (underground), but the work will not include a new curb stop-water shutoff valve.
The contractor, Halme Inc., is allowed to fully close the roadway during daytime construction; however, limited access is provided at the end of each day during the project. Center St. and N. 1st St. should remain open during construction except when the contractor is working in those locations.
For the properties south of Center St., residents will have temporary water service provided to their home at some point during the project. The connection will typically involve a connection to the hose connections on the outside of the houses. The contractor should contact residents to coordinate the process. Workers will need to enter the properties and will shut off the water to houses near the water meters.
The Liberty Ave. project is part of a major infrastructure improvement project. J&J Earthworks Inc. is the city's contractor for the Water System Improvement Phase 1A, a project that involves full reconstruction of some city roadways. The work includes replacement of the existing asphalt surface, storm sewer, sanitary sewer, water mains, street lighting, individual water and sewer service upgrades and minor sidewalk replacement. Any tree removal is limited to trees within the rights-of-way and is limited, as reasonably possible, to accomplish the work.
J&J Earthworks is allowed to fully close about four blocks of the project at one time. However, access to alleys will remain at all times unless crews are working across the front of the alley. Alley closures will not start before 8 a.m., and alleys will open at the end of each day.
Sidewalks will be maintained with a maximum of one block walking distance provided at all times, and sidewalks removed for construction purposes shall be reopened with temporary surfacing materials.
The city's website, www.cityofmadisonsd.com, will have information related to the projects available in the form of weekly updates.