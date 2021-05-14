Pandemic brought new meaning to change at Bethel

Archie had no reservations about joining those playing bingo at Bethel Lutheran Home earlier this week. The red fox Labrador walked up to one resident and then another, getting a pat here and a treat there.
Life is returning to normal at the Madison nursing care facility since the majority of residents and staff have been vaccinated, so the activities room was filled with residents. But the trauma of COVID-19 isn't so far removed from the experience of staff that they have forgotten what it was like.
Emily Hofman's eyes filled with tears recalling the team's efforts and the lives lost. Six residents at Bethel died, not when they were in the midst of battling COVID-19 but in the following weeks as they appeared to recover.
"For me, a lot of these residents become your family," the registered nurse said. "When you watch them deteriorate or get more confused, so they don't understand, that eats at you."
But for National Skilled Nursing Care Week, the staff was focusing on the positive. This year's theme is "Together Through the Seasons."
National Skilled Nursing Care Week was established in 1967 by the American Health Care Association. This year, according to the association's website, the focus was on the "collective effort and amazing strength and dedication" of those working to care for the frail and elderly through the pandemic.
"With each new season comes new beginnings, new strategies and new information. Together we will get through this and together we will heal," the site states.
At Bethel, both the teamwork and the healing are evident as the heavy burden of the pandemic has eased, a burden that was shared by staff and residents alike. Residents and their families experienced this with restrictions to visits that were in place until recently for the residents' safety.
"We offered video chats, skyping and FaceTime, but that doesn't work for all the residents. It's not the same as having that physical one-to-one contact, so residents relied on the staff for support," said Chuck Johnson, CEO and administrator.
Staff stepped up to do what they could as the facility adapted to ever-changing guidance from the state Department of Health. Activities were restructured, according to Deb Rohde, activities director.
"All we did was go one-to-one in the neighborhoods," she said about the early days when residents remained in their rooms. Each wing of Bethel is considered a neighborhood.
Later, when more freedom was allowed, devotions were offered, but with limited numbers so social distancing could be maintained. Bingo was offered for small groups, and residents had the opportunity to work on puzzles on a one-to-one basis with activities staff.
"We did hallway music," Rohde said, explaining that activities assistants Linda Cundy and Karen Youmans provided the music when volunteers could no longer come in. "They would sing for one neighborhood every Tuesday."
Johnson said that residents adapted well to these changes.
"The resilience of that generation is unbelievable," he observed. Many even embraced the novelty of the experience.
However, when the facility experienced an outbreak after COVID-19 entered through an asymptomatic employee, the commitment of the staff really shone. To contain the virus as much as possible, residents who tested positive were kept on a single wing with a second wing used for those recovering. The third wing was reserved for those who did not catch COVID-19.
"During the outbreak, we were moving three and four people a day," Johnson said.
This involved cleaning and sanitizing both the room out of which a resident was taken and the one into which he or she was moved. Housekeeping alone was not responsible for this; all of the staff stepped up to help with the moves and with the cleaning.
"We were learning as we were going. We didn't have the luxury of being proactive," Johnson said.
Due to the nature of the coronavirus, the staff was also affected although they wore PPE. As a result, Bethel faced staffing issues, especially at the beginning when anyone showing symptoms couldn't return for 10 days or until test results came back negative.
"The test took so long to come back. That was huge," said Director of Nursing Stacie Thompson. Now Bethel has rapid tests that enable staff to be checked on site.
"As long as they test negative, they can come to work," she said.
Johnson hasn't calculated how much he paid in overtime as the facility worked to meet the needs of residents while facing staffing challenges. He estimated that most of the nursing staff worked between 10 and 20 hours of overtime per week.
"Some would go home and come back to help feed supper. Some would work all night and stay to feed breakfast," Thompson said, illustrating ways the nursing staff went the extra mile.
The PPE, necessary to prevent and limit the spread of the disease, added challenges. Not only was it hot for staff to wear, but it also interfered with the ability of staff to communicate with residents.
"A lot of them read lips, and they can't see you smile," said Abby Nielsen, R.N.
As a result of the challenges posed by the pandemic, Bethel did lose staff. Burnout was a contributing factor, according to Johnson. However, some were affected by Post Traumatic Stress Syndrome, Hofman said.
"You're here because of this," Johnson said to the staff who were meeting in his office to discuss their experience, touching his heart. "You were called to do this."
"Lots of prayer, that's how you survive," Hofman said in response. "Prayers and coffee."