The staff with the Madison Central School District informed families on Friday afternoon that one student or staff member at Madison Middle School had tested positive for COVID-19.
Superintendent Joel Jorgenson said school staff members were working with South Dakota Department of Health officials to determine any possible close contacts.
As information is provided to the SDDoH and if other students are considered close contacts, the school staff members will send another email letter to parents and follow up with a phone call.
The DoH will make determinations of any close contacts and will contact those parents.