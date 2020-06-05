The Madison City Commission will consider approving a municipal ordinance that allows golf carts to operate on city streets when it meets at 5:30 p.m. on Monday at City Hall.
The city commissioners are conducting a distance meeting due to the COVID-19 pandemic which is connected by phone and the internet. The public can join the meeting through the internet via GoToMeeting.com from a computer, tablet or smartphone at https://global.gotomeeting.com/join/613472149. Individuals can also call by phone 646-749-3112 and use the meeting access code 613-472-149.
The commissioners will hear the second reading of Ordinance No. 1624 concerning golf cart use on city streets and then consider approving the ordinance.
In other business, the commissioners will consider:
-- Hearing comments from Denise Fjerstad about the condition of an alley in downtown Madison and reviewing an ongoing alley maintenance request.
-- Authorizing the mayor to sign a final review and acceptance request made by KLJ/Midland Contracting Inc. concerning the city airport parallel taxiway project.
-- Canvassing the votes of the June 2 combined municipal and school election.