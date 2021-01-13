Light shines in darkness at Grace Lutheran Church

Weather Alert

...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY AFTERNOON... * WHAT...Blizzard conditions possible. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 5 inches possible. Winds could gust as high as 55 mph. * WHERE...Portions of east central and southeast South Dakota, northeast Nebraska, northwest and west central Iowa and southwest Minnesota. * WHEN...From late Thursday night through Friday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions would impact the morning and evening commutes. Gusty winds could bring down tree branches. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Prepare for possible blizzard conditions. Continue to monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation. &&

...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON THURSDAY TO MIDNIGHT CST THURSDAY NIGHT... * WHAT...Northwest winds 30 to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph expected. * WHERE...Portions of east central and southeast South Dakota and northeast Nebraska. * WHEN...From noon Thursday to midnight CST Thursday night. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds could blow down trees limbs and power outages are possible. Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Intermittent snow showers combined with wind could reduce visibility and cause hazardous travel at times. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if you must drive. &&