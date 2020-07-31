MADISON 60S PLUS
(Call 256-6645 before 8:30 a.m. for reservations)
Monday: Lemon pepper cod, wild rice, vegetable, fruit, whole grain bread
Tuesday: Brats, buns, au gratin potatoes, baked beans, fruit
Wednesday: Goulash, vegetable, warmed apples, whole grain bread
Thursday: Chef salad, fruit, crackers
Friday: Breaded chicken sandwich, lettuce, tomato, rosemary potatoes, fruit
HOWARD 60S PLUS
Monday: Roast beef, gravy, whipped potatoes, green beans, bread, jello cake
Tuesday: Crunchy pork steak, gravy, cornbread stuffing, glazed carrots, butterscotch blondies
Wednesday: Chicken alfredo, noodles, carrots, melon, bread
Thursday: Honey mustard chicken, baked potato, beets, baked custard, bread
Friday: Fish fillet, wild rice blend, Italian vegetables, pineapple, cornbread