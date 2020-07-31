MADISON 60S PLUS

(Call 256-6645 before 8:30 a.m. for reservations)

Monday: Lemon pepper cod, wild rice, vegetable, fruit, whole grain bread

Tuesday: Brats, buns, au gratin potatoes, baked beans, fruit

Wednesday: Goulash, vegetable, warmed apples, whole grain bread

Thursday: Chef salad, fruit, crackers

Friday: Breaded chicken sandwich, lettuce, tomato, rosemary potatoes, fruit

HOWARD 60S PLUS

Monday: Roast beef, gravy, whipped potatoes, green beans, bread, jello cake

Tuesday: Crunchy pork steak, gravy, cornbread stuffing, glazed carrots, butterscotch blondies

Wednesday: Chicken alfredo, noodles, carrots, melon, bread

Thursday: Honey mustard chicken, baked potato, beets, baked custard, bread

Friday: Fish fillet, wild rice blend, Italian vegetables, pineapple, cornbread