MADISON 60S PLUS

(Call 256-6645 before 8:30 a.m. for reservations)

Monday: Sweet and sour meatballs, rice, capri blend vegetables, pineapple, whole grain bread

Tuesday: Chicken alfredo, warm fruit compote, breadstick, lettuce salad, tomatoes

Wednesday: Tater tot hotdish, spiced applesauce, biscuit, tomato spoon salad

Thursday: Lemon pepper cod, baby baker potatoes, green beans, fruit, whole grain bread

Friday: Barbecued chicken breast, company potatoes, baked beans, fruit, whole grain bread

HOWARD 60S PLUS

Monday: Fish fillet, french fries, dilled carrots, bread, fluffy rice dessert

Tuesday: Meatloaf, gravy, baked potato, broccoli, mandarin oranges, bread

Wednesday: Ham and scalloped potatoes, peas, bread, spice cake

Thursday: Salisbury steak, gravy, parslied potatoes, capri vegetables, tropical fruit cup, bread

Friday: Roast beef and cheese sandwich, tomato slices, lettuce, green beans, scalloped apples