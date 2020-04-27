Registered voters in Lake County last week should have received absentee ballot applications in the mail from the county auditor that will allow them to request absentee ballots to cast their ballots in the June 2 primary election.
According to Bobbi Janke, county auditor, registered Republicans will have the opportunity to vote for candidates in U.S. Senate, U.S. House and county commission races. Registered Democrats and independent voters (who can vote in the Democratic primary) have two candidates in the presidential race, former Vice President Joe Biden and Sen. Bernie Sanders. Despite withdrawing from campaigning, Sanders has kept his name on primary election ballots.
Janke said her office would also handle ballots for the June 2 City of Madison/Madison Central School District elections, which are also held during the state's primary.
The auditor's office at the Lake County Courthouse is open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. The auditor's staff asks that voters call 256-7600 or email lakeauditor.sd.gov for appointments.
During the primary election, Lake County's polling spots will remain open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Registered voters living in Madison's Wards 1, 2 and 3 will cast their ballots at the Downtown Armory. Voters living in Herman, Winfred, Farmington, Leroy, Clarno, Orland and Lakeview townships will vote at the Lake County 4-H Center in Madison.
Outside of Madison, poll workers will set up voting spots at:
-- the Chester fire hall for voters in Chester and Franklin townships and the town of Brant.
-- the Wentworth fire hall for Wentworth and Rutland townships and the town of Wentworth.
-- the Nunda fire hall for Nunda and Summit townships and the town of Nunda.
-- the Ramona parish hall for Concord, Badus and Wayne townships and the town of Ramona.
Steve Barnett, South Dakota secretary of state, has encouraged voters to use the state's absentee-voting process to cast ballots during the current COVID-19 pandemic.
Barnett announced on April 10 that his staff and other election officials would mail absentee ballot applications to all South Dakotans registered in the statewide voter registration file. Exceptions were made for voters who had already applied during the 2020 election period or voters who had sent applications on their own.
"In response to the current pandemic, we are encouraging all South Dakotans to utilize our state's absentee vote-by-mail option for our upcoming elections," Barnett stated in a press release. "Absentee ballot applications will be mailed to each registered voter at the mailing address listed on their voter registration form."
Absentee ballot applications were set for mailing between April 17-24. Voters are encouraged to complete their application as soon as possible to allow for delivery and processing times. When an application is verified by the county auditor, a ballot will be mailed to the voter.
State law requires completed absentee ballot applications to be notarized or include a photocopy of an acceptable photo identification card. The list of acceptable photo identification cards includes a South Dakota driver's license or nondriver ID card, tribal photo ID, passport or other picture ID issued by the United States government, or a current student photo ID issued by a South Dakota high school or postsecondary education institution.
Voters who lack access to a copy machine or notary public may take a photo of their ID using their phone or camera and email it to their county auditor.
Voters can contact their county auditors for more information regarding the email option.
County auditor contact information and other election information is available on the Secretary of State's website at www.sdsos.gov. Voters who don't receive an application due to an undeliverable address but wish to obtain an absentee ballot may request an application from their county auditor or download the form on the Secretary of State's website.