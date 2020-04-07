Local family crafts PPE from obsolete teaching material

Pioneer ancestors would be proud, as would Depression-era grandparents. They instilled in current generations so deeply the need to save stuff because it might be needed "someday" that most people have in their closets, basements and garages items they haven't used in 20 years.
Recent circumstances have proved they were right. With a shortage of personal protective equipment (PPE) for frontline health-care professionals, people are stepping up to help -- pulling fabric scraps out of totes to make masks and old mylar sheets out of closets to make face shields.
"I think our emergency responders and caregivers, I think it gives them greater confidence working around those who cough and sneeze," Dakota State University professor Justin Blessinger said about the latter.
Blessinger, an English professor who also serves as the director of the DSU AdapT Lab, has been working to address shortages of PPE since COVID-19 reached South Dakota, researching DIY alternatives and mobilizing volunteers around the Madison community to produce them for local health-care facilities.
Among the alternatives he discovered are face shields which can be made from the transparent plastic sheets once used with overhead projectors in classrooms across the country.
In recent years, as digital projectors and smartboards have found their way into classrooms, overhead projectors have been abandoned. However, Blessinger doesn't believe the plastic sheets were discarded.
"That acetate has to be in someone's back closet in every school," he said.
As he did when he discovered a design for semi-disposable masks which could be 3D printed, Blessinger approached Madison Regional Health System to see whether they would be interested in receiving the improvised face shields. After learning they would accept the face shields, he used a Madison-area Facebook group to seek assistance.
On March 26, he posted a picture of a face shield constructed from a clear plastic sheet, a strip of foam across the top which holds the plastic away from the wearer's face, and elastic.
He wrote, "Anybody local able to help make a bunch of these? I'm working on 3D printing the N95 masks, so it would be great to hand this off."
A colleague at DSU not only responded on Facebook but also contacted him by email. That is how Kathy Engbrecht, DSU computer science instructor and retention specialist, her husband Doug and their daughter Mandy came to set up an assembly line for production of face shields in their home.
Since taking over the project, they have made 125 face shields which were donated not only to MRHS but also to Valiant Living, which requested some. Currently, the Engbrechts are waiting for elastic to make more masks which can be used by local health-care facilities that request them.
Kathy Engbrecht has been amazed at the generosity of people in helping to provide the materials needed. Blessinger noted that both DSU and East River Electric, where Doug Engbrecht works, have provided the mylar sheets. Montgomery's Furniture has provided foam, but people they don't know have also stepped up to help, hanging supplies on their doors.
"People want to help," she said, explaining this is one way of addressing the invisible threat posed by a virus about which even epidemiologists know little. "If nothing else, people are working together to keep one another healthy."
Actual construction of each mask sounds simple when Engbrecht describes her family's assembly process.
"We hot glue gun a piece of foam to the mylar sheet, then staple a piece of elastic to it," she said. "We all take a step when we build them."
However, the prep work takes time. The corners of each piece of mylar are trimmed so the face shields don't catch on stuff, and the location of the foam is marked on each so the shields are uniform when finished. The elastic is similarly cut to a uniform length, and the foam is cut into strips of the necessary length and width.
Engbrecht said that with their home's open floor plan, family members are able to spread out, working on the kitchen island and dining room table while listening to something on television. They haven't set any production goals, primarily because they don't know what is needed in the community.
"I don't know how many times they can wear them, so we need more," she simply said.
