MHS holds graduation for 82 students

Madison High School faculty and staff held the 128th commencement for 82 graduates on Sunday in the school gym for an audience of family, friends and well-wishers.
The ceremony had the traditional accessories, such as recognition for academic achievements, instrumental and vocal music, and public addresses, but it also featured safety precautions of facemasks and social-distancing caused by the year-long coronavirus pandemic.
Isabel Gors, an MHS graduate who provided a student address, spoke of challenges during the 2020-21 school year when the Madison students expected disruptions and cancellations due to COVID-19 cases. Gors, who plans to study diagnostic medicine at Southeast Technical College in Sioux Falls, said the seniors and other students learned certain skills during the pandemic, such as adjusting to unforeseen circumstances and overcoming challenges.
"We are experts at expecting the unexpected," Gors said.
At the start of the ceremony, MHS Principal Adam Shaw announced the students who had earned Regent Scholar, cum laude, magna cum laude and summa cum laude academic honors. Shaw and Michael Ricke, assistant principal, also presented medals to 13 honor students who were at the top 10% in the: Gors, Marissa Jencks, Truman Stoller, Megan Bierschbach, Colby Briggs, Abigail Brooks, Allison Bruns, Callie Frantzen, Thomas Mallett, Kelsey O'Connell, Allison Sahr, Caleb Scott and Emily Van Liere.
Shaw noted that the class of 2021 had received more than $902,000 in scholarships and awards to continue their educations.
Stoller, who plans to study mechanical engineering at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, delivered the second student address and noted that a speech during a 2021 commencement would require mentioning the past year's pandemic. Stoller reminisced about times as a young student in elementary school, and he said to parents, "Thank you for pushing us to get our work done."
He spoke about middle school and how they had learned as older students. In high school, Stoller said the Madison teenagers learned about individuality as freshmen and perseverance as sophomores. During their junior and senior years, Stoller pointed out that the coronavirus pandemic had introduced them to the realities of life. The Madison students had to adjust to a health emergency and adapt to changes such as online learning.
Stoller ended his speech by thanking the families, friends and his fellow graduates.
During the ceremony, choir members and graduates Oliver Jankord, Rachel Olson and Sahr performed "In My Life" by Greg Jasperse, accompanied by Ben Champion on the piano and directed by Jenn Richards. The MHS choir sang "Seasons of Love" by Roger Emerson and the instrumental band performed "Lightning Field" by John Mackey.
Also assisting with the graduation ceremony were Superintendent Joel Jorgenson; Tom Farrell, school board president; and Marli Wiese, board member of the Madison Central School Educational Foundation.