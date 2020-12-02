The Madison City Commission last week approved new COVID-19 guidelines for quarantines and a new essential worker policy for municipal employees.
Kristin Olson, the city's human resources director, explained the coronavirus-related policies to the mayor and city commissioners, saying they would help employees to continue to serve the city during the pandemic.
According to Olson, additions to the employee COVID-19 guidelines can help staff members decide what to do if they come into close contact with another person who has tested positive for COVID-19 or has symptoms. The guidelines assist with quarantining and self-monitoring at home.
The city commissioners also approved an employee policy that declared certain groups of municipal workers as "essential" at the present time. The commissioners decided that they could classify Madison's essential workers by their job duties or positions or if their work is required during an event that is considered an emergency.
Within the policy, the employees who are considered essential are working for the Madison municipal departments in the areas of police, fire, streets, water, wastewater, sewer system, solid-waste, engineering, finance, utility-billing, human resources and electric (including utility-meter reader). Municipal parks department employees are also considered essential if an emergency is declared by the department head and the city commissioner overseeing the parks department.
Madison officials have defined an emergency as an event that requires a city department and its essential workers to report to work "...until further notice." The commissioners also have the option, at any time, to declare an emergency event for the workers they oversee.
Examples of emergency events include blizzards, ice storms, snowstorms, floods, water-main breaks, power outages and shootings.
If an essential worker has experienced a close contact related to COVID-19, he or she needs to follow certain guidelines when reporting to work during an emergency. City employees are expected to report for work during an emergency if they are not currently receiving a test for COVID-19, haven't tested positive for the virus during the previous 10 days, or are not experiencing symptoms. If an employee has a household close-contact exposure and cannot isolate at home, the employee is considered unable to perform their work.
For close-contact exposures among city employees, the workplace guidelines include:
-- Wearing a mask indoors and outdoors during work hours.
-- Practicing social distancing of at least 6 feet with others.
-- Taking work breaks alone.
-- Avoiding vehicle rides with other workers during quarantine periods.
-- Self-monitoring for coronavirus symptoms, including twice-daily temperature checks, for 14 days.
-- Avoiding reporting for work if experiencing COVID-19 symptoms.
-- Leaving work if COVID-19 symptoms develop and notifying supervisor.
-- Following through with quarantine rules when using work leave.
-- Reporting back to quarantine status after an emergency period expires.
If the essential worker policies are not followed by Madison municipal employees, they are eligible for disciplinary actions that include firings.
The city's essential worker policy can change at any time following approval by the Madison City Commission.