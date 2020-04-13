Parade celebrates end of 3-year battle with cancer

Law enforcement wasn't responding to a noise complaint on Friday afternoon when the raucous noise of sirens, honking horns and firecrackers filled the air at the intersection of Washington Ave. and N.E. 11th St. Instead, they were part of the celebratory parade.
Ten-year-old Ben Wieman had received his final chemotherapy treatment earlier in the day, and many in the community, including area first responders, turned up to party in the only way considered safe at a time when COVID-19 makes get-togethers neither wise nor safe. They drove by his house honking their horns, placing cards and gifts along the curb, tossing out firecrackers, and -- in the case of law enforcement, the fire department and the ambulance service -- letting their sirens pierce the early spring afternoon.
"We can't do the hugs and kisses, but we have been fighting this for three years and that boy deserves a celebration," said his mother, Carrie Wieman. "This is what we could do."
Ben has been battling Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia (ALL) since he was six. Initially, his parents noticed he was lethargic and had a sore throat, headache and low-grade fever. Strep was ruled out, but his health continued to deteriorate. When he became very pale, his parents took him to the doctor a second time.
He didn't go home that time. Following blood tests, he was transported by ambulance to Sioux Falls, where treatment began. After an initial period of hospitalization, he continued to receive chemo monthly through a port and took medication daily. Quarterly, he was put under for a lumbar puncture so his cerebrospinal spinal fluid could be tested.
"There may have been some leukemia cells in his body," Wieman said, explaining the need for quarterly testing. In an earlier interview, Bens dad Bryan indicated the cancer could hide in the spine and in the folds of the brain.
Ben didn't let the cancer or the treatment slow him down. While receiving chemo, he was involved in wrestling, baseball and soccer.
"He did chemotherapy in the morning and in the afternoon he would do whatever sport he was in," Carrie Wieman said. "You wouldn't know he was fighting the toughest fight ever."
Now, that is behind him. He stopped taking the oral medications a month ago. His mother said that when blood was drawn, there were "no funky lab values." On Friday, Ben received his final round of chemo. In June or July, the port will be removed.
"It's scary to take him off. We just pray the leukemia doesn't come back into our lives," Wieman said.
In looking back over the past three years, Wieman is filled with gratitude for the support her family has received from the Madison community, but she also holds in her heart the challenges of the journey. She looks at the pictures of Ben when the chemo had caused him to lose his hair and recalls how sick he was.
"We had that cancer child. We had that poster child," she said.
Wieman also recalls when she had to use her training to support her son's cure. As a medical assistant and lab technician, she knows how to give shots and draw blood. However, that did not prepare her emotionally for what she was asked to do following Ben's diagnosis in 2017.
"During the summertime, the doctors gave us the chemotherapy to administer to him," she said. "I had to come home and give him his chemotherapy. That was the hardest and most emotional part of it for me."
The journey has also been one of faith for the Wieman family. At no point did they blame God for Ben's suffering or the challenges they faced as a family. Rather, they have experienced a sense of God's presence, of God watching out for them and caring for Ben.
"I always say we've been blessed," Wieman said.
Recently, she shared, Ben told her that he has a favorite Bible verse -- Jeremiah 29:11: "For I know well the plans I have in mind for you, says the Lord, plans for your welfare, not for woe! Plans to give you a future full of hope."
"It's amazing the faith he has," Wieman remarked.
As a family, she noted, they are grateful for the support they have received from the Madison community.
"This community is amazing -- how kind people are, how people have reached out to us. It has been a humbling experience," she said.
Family friends have been equally impressed by the Wieman family.
"I've seen a lot of cancer through friends in my life. That family is one of the strongest I've seen," said Crystal Aldana, who helped to organize the celebratory parade.
To organize the event, she and Carrie Wieman reached out through the Madison Christian School, where Ben is a student, and to other wrestling families. In addition, they contacted local first responders.
Around 4 p.m., those who participated began to gather in the parking lot at the Community Center. They circled the block twice, some waving balloons or posters, others dropping gifts and cards near the curb. The Wiemans smiled and waved and rang a school bell. Traditionally, cancer survivors ring a bell to signify the end of treatment.
When asked what he thought of the parade, Ben had a one-word response: "Awesome!"