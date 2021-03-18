City officials send creek wall reconstruction plan to FEMA

Madison's city commissioners gave their approval earlier this week to a hazard-mitigation proposal intended to repair a section of the Park Creek rock walls that was damaged during 2019 flooding.
City officials are working on repairs to three sections of the banks of Park Creek in Madison. Monday's hazard mitigation proposal, directed to the Federal Emergency Management Agency, would repair and improve the middle damaged section in Memorial Park that is 140 feet long.
Chad Comes, city engineer, told the commissioners that while the rock-and-mortar wall hasn't collapsed, it was structurally unsound.
The proposal stated that 2019 flooding caused extensive damage to the stone walls which were designed to keep the creek within its channel. It continued that during the flooding, "High velocity flows overtopped the edges of the canal eroding and undermining multiple sections."
The proposal listed three major components of the reconstruction project:
-- Installing 24-foot deep steel-sheet pilings to provide support and uphold the integrity of the creek bank slope.
-- Pouring a concrete base containing steel rebar that will support the wall.
-- Installing a stone wall facade using salvaged stones from the initial demolition that will restore the stone creek wall to its predisaster appearance.
The writer of the proposal said the planned reconstruction of the rock wall "...will help the overall strength and integrity of the water control system running through Memorial Park and will reduce future damage to this historic wall."
The writer also stated, "The mitigation will absorb energy of high velocity flows at this critical location slowing down the overall flow in the canal and reducing erosion and undermining of the canal walls."
Madison's rock-and-mortar walls were funded and constructed by the federal government's Works Progress Administration, a Great Depression program that put unemployed Americans back to work on civic improvements. Construction of the rock walls started in 1936 north of 5th St. and gradually worked south through Park Creek.
The Works Progress Administration, which was renamed in 1939 as the Work Projects Administration, was a Roosevelt administration New Deal agency, employing millions of job-seekers (who were mostly unskilled men) to carry out public works projects that included the construction of public buildings and roads.
The WPA was established on May 6, 1935, by Franklin Roosevelt's presidential order, as a key part of the Second New Deal.