City commissioners on Monday approved a proposal submitted by a Brookings and Sioux Falls architectural firm to perform engineering design services for renovations to the Madison Aquatic Center.
The architectural firm designArc Group submitted a proposal to provide design and bid documents and construction administration for changes, repairs and additions to the city's outdoor swimming pool facility. The MAC Center has not opened this year due to damages to the facility's electrical system and other metal equipment caused by a broken ventilation system and chemical fumes.
The city hired the PE Group, a Parker electrical engineering firm, in May to start work on repairs to the MAC's electrical system.
In the proposal, the designArc staff listed the scope of the MAC renovations which included:
-- Revising chlorine storage by filling in a current doorway and creating a new exterior-access doorway.
-- Improving the storage for pool-acid chemicals by changing the door, installing new door seals and replacing hardware.
-- Dry-ice blasting all corroded metal surfaces not intended for removal and providing new metal finishes.
-- Restoring all the equipment that needs cleaning and maintenance in the MAC's mechanical room.
-- Building a new stand-alone building constructed from brick and mortar for storage that will have overhead door access and interior lighting.
-- Performing other work needed for the facility's mechanical items.
The designArc proposal was signed by Les Rowland, a designArc partner and architect, and included the proposed fee of $24,000. The designArc staff calculated the project's architectural expenses at $16,400. Structural work performed by Rise Engineering of Sioux Falls was estimated to cost $800, and mechanical work performed by Pro Engineering of Sioux Falls was calculated at $5,600. Electrical work performed by the PE Group was estimated at $1,200.
The costs estimated for the PE Group are in addition to the work the Parker firm is currently performing for the city. The additional charges associated with the PE Group's work are related to providing power to an exhaust ventilation system and electrical lighting to the stand-alone storage building.
Brad Lawrence, city utility director, presented the designArc proposal to the city commissioners and told them that the plans included the installation of a more efficient ventilation system for the MAC building. Mayor Marshall Dennert asked Lawrence about some of the plans for new doorways and a warning system if the building's ventilation system failed again in the future. Dennert proposed that the city staff not store swimming pool chemicals at the MAC during the winter months. He asked if city employees could move the pool chemicals to The Community Center and use them in the center's indoor swimming pool.
Lawrence said the designArc staff would probably start work soon and most likely complete their tasks in November.