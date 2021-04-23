MADISON 60S PLUS

(Call 256-6645 before 8:30 a.m. for reservations)

Monday: Hot hamburger sandwich, broccoli, pears, whole grain bread

Tuesday: Barbecued chicken, red skin potatoes, warm spiced peaches, pea salad, whole grain bread

Wednesday: Spaghetti, meat sauce, capri blend vegetables, breadstick, applesauce

Thursday: Ham and scalloped potatoes, 5-way blend vegetables, cornbread, fruit

Friday: Chicken fried steak, gravy, mashed potatoes, carrots, fruit, whole grain bread

HOWARD 60S PLUS

Monday: Chicken cacciatore, parmesan and basil pasta, green beans, bread, carrot cake

Tuesday: Roast pork, gravy, parslied potatoes, stewed tomatoes, melon, bread

Wednesday: Lasagna, California blend veggies, peaches, garlic breadstick

Thursday: Crispy chicken, macaroni salad, pickled beets, fruit cobbler

Friday: Parmesan fish, tater tots, peas and carrots, tropical fruit cup, garlic cheddar biscuit

RUTLAND SCHOOL

Breakfast

Daily: Toast, cereal, yogurt, fruit, juice, milk

Lunch       

Monday: Sloppy joe, french fries, baked beans, fresh fruit

Tuesday: Tangerine chicken, brown rice, pineapple tidbits, broccoli

Wednesday: Meatballs and gravy, mashed potatoes, bread, relishes, applesauce

Thursday: Potato ole supreme, churro, fresh fruit, refried beans

Friday: Italian dunkers, sauce, mandarin oranges, green beans

OLDHAM-RAMONA SCHOOL

Breakfast

Monday: Sausage, egg and cheese biscuit, sliced peaches

Tuesday: Muffin, sliced pears

Wednesday: Cheesy omelet, pineapple tidbits

Thursday: French toast, colby jack cheese stick

Lunch

Monday: Potato ole supreme

Tuesday: Pizza crunchers

Wednesday: Hamburger, tater tots

Thursday: Chicken alfredo pasta, garlic breadstick

MADISON SCHOOLS

Breakfast

Monday: Cheese omelet or cereal

Tuesday: Cereal bar or blueberry muffin

Wednesday: Apple donut or cereal

Thursday: Biscuits and gravy, Pop Tart or cereal

Friday: Breakfast pizza or cereal

Lunch

Monday: Chicken nuggets or sack lunch; steamed green beans

Tuesday: Nacho grande or sack lunch; steamed carrot coins

Wednesday: Baked cavatini with breadstick or sack lunch; steamed broccoli

Thursday: Italian dunkers or sack lunch; taco fiesta beans

Friday: Hog dog or sack lunch; french fries