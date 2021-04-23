MADISON 60S PLUS
(Call 256-6645 before 8:30 a.m. for reservations)
Monday: Hot hamburger sandwich, broccoli, pears, whole grain bread
Tuesday: Barbecued chicken, red skin potatoes, warm spiced peaches, pea salad, whole grain bread
Wednesday: Spaghetti, meat sauce, capri blend vegetables, breadstick, applesauce
Thursday: Ham and scalloped potatoes, 5-way blend vegetables, cornbread, fruit
Friday: Chicken fried steak, gravy, mashed potatoes, carrots, fruit, whole grain bread
HOWARD 60S PLUS
Monday: Chicken cacciatore, parmesan and basil pasta, green beans, bread, carrot cake
Tuesday: Roast pork, gravy, parslied potatoes, stewed tomatoes, melon, bread
Wednesday: Lasagna, California blend veggies, peaches, garlic breadstick
Thursday: Crispy chicken, macaroni salad, pickled beets, fruit cobbler
Friday: Parmesan fish, tater tots, peas and carrots, tropical fruit cup, garlic cheddar biscuit
RUTLAND SCHOOL
Breakfast
Daily: Toast, cereal, yogurt, fruit, juice, milk
Lunch
Monday: Sloppy joe, french fries, baked beans, fresh fruit
Tuesday: Tangerine chicken, brown rice, pineapple tidbits, broccoli
Wednesday: Meatballs and gravy, mashed potatoes, bread, relishes, applesauce
Thursday: Potato ole supreme, churro, fresh fruit, refried beans
Friday: Italian dunkers, sauce, mandarin oranges, green beans
OLDHAM-RAMONA SCHOOL
Breakfast
Monday: Sausage, egg and cheese biscuit, sliced peaches
Tuesday: Muffin, sliced pears
Wednesday: Cheesy omelet, pineapple tidbits
Thursday: French toast, colby jack cheese stick
Lunch
Monday: Potato ole supreme
Tuesday: Pizza crunchers
Wednesday: Hamburger, tater tots
Thursday: Chicken alfredo pasta, garlic breadstick
MADISON SCHOOLS
Breakfast
Monday: Cheese omelet or cereal
Tuesday: Cereal bar or blueberry muffin
Wednesday: Apple donut or cereal
Thursday: Biscuits and gravy, Pop Tart or cereal
Friday: Breakfast pizza or cereal
Lunch
Monday: Chicken nuggets or sack lunch; steamed green beans
Tuesday: Nacho grande or sack lunch; steamed carrot coins
Wednesday: Baked cavatini with breadstick or sack lunch; steamed broccoli
Thursday: Italian dunkers or sack lunch; taco fiesta beans
Friday: Hog dog or sack lunch; french fries