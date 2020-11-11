The staff with the Madison Central School District sent out an email on Tuesday informing families that school officials were notified about four students or staff members in the Madison Elementary School who tested positive for COVID-19. Three of the cases originated from within the same household, and Superintendent Joel Jorgenson told parents that health officials found no close contacts.
Jorgenson stated that even though the situation did not involve any close contacts, school officials would inform parents/guardians of any COVID-19 positive cases.
In the email, Jorgenson noted that during Monday's school board meeting, school officials discussed the number of staff who are in quarantine for testing positive or for being a close contact from outside the school.
Jorgenson added, "We are approaching a point with community spread that we may not be able to continue with in-person learning in all schools. It is our hope to avoid moving to online learning in the elementary school, but we are very close to that reality."
Jorgenson asked parents who have a child who shows any signs of not feeling well to keep them home until they are symptom-free for 24 hours.
Extended Christmas vacation
Jorgenson also announced that board members had approved an extension of the Christmas holiday break. The break was lengthened by two days, adding Dec. 21-22. The Christmas break will start at the end of school on Dec. 18.
Officials have updated the school calendar and located the new calendar on the district's website.